CAA implementation hailed

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, March 12

Former Punjab minister and member of the national executive of the Bharatiya Janata Party, Manoranjan Kalia, commended the implementation of the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA). In a press release, he lauded Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s efforts in providing relief to persecuted minorities from Pakistan, Bangladesh, and Afghanistan who arrived in India by December 31, 2014.

He said in Jalandhar, approximately 300 families migrated from Pakistan post-Independence have been struggling to secure visa extensions.

A 16-member delegation of these families visited Kalia’s residence today to express gratitude to PM Modi and celebrated the implementation of the CAA. The delegation included Ram Saroop, Vinod Bobby, Falak Raj, Hans Raj, Johny, Sanjiv Kumar, Ravi Bhagat, Sain Dass, Boota Ram, Kala Ram, Raj Kumar, Lal Chand, Iqbal Singh, Janak Raj, and Chuni Lal. They distributed sweets as a token of their joy and appreciation.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Bangladesh #Citizenship Amendment Act CAA #Manoranjan Kalia #Narendra Modi #Pakistan