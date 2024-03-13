CAA implementation hailed

Jalandhar, March 12
Former Punjab minister and member of the national executive of the Bharatiya Janata Party, Manoranjan Kalia, commended the implementation of the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA). In a press release, he lauded Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s efforts in providing relief to persecuted minorities from Pakistan, Bangladesh, and Afghanistan who arrived in India by December 31, 2014.
He said in Jalandhar, approximately 300 families migrated from Pakistan post-Independence have been struggling to secure visa extensions.
A 16-member delegation of these families visited Kalia’s residence today to express gratitude to PM Modi and celebrated the implementation of the CAA. The delegation included Ram Saroop, Vinod Bobby, Falak Raj, Hans Raj, Johny, Sanjiv Kumar, Ravi Bhagat, Sain Dass, Boota Ram, Kala Ram, Raj Kumar, Lal Chand, Iqbal Singh, Janak Raj, and Chuni Lal. They distributed sweets as a token of their joy and appreciation.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
#Bangladesh #Citizenship Amendment Act CAA #Manoranjan Kalia #Narendra Modi #Pakistan
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Chief Minister Nayab Saini moves resolution in Haryana Assembly seeking trust vote
First of all, obituary references are taken up
If prevented from moving to Delhi for Thursday’s mahapanchayat, farmers to resort to sit-ins, 'rail roko' protests
To hold a press conference at the Shambhu border at 3 pm on ...
CAA implementation ahead of Lok Sabha polls ‘dirty vote bank politics’ of BJP: Arvind Kejriwal
With this law, the BJP-led government at the Centre has open...
Veteran Punjab Congress leader Preneet Kaur to join BJP on Thursday
Curtains on the Congress career of 4-term Patiala MP
Supreme Court to hear on Friday petitions challenging new law on appointment of CEC, ECs
A Bench led by Justice Sanjiv Khanna has on February 13 issu...