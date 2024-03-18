 CAA notification cheers migrant families : The Tribune India

  • Jalandhar
  • CAA notification cheers migrant families

CAA notification cheers migrant families

Migrants show their passports in Jalandhar. - File photo



Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, March 17

The recent notification regarding the implementation of the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) by the Central Government has brought newfound hope and relief for several Hindu-Sikh families who migrated here from Pakistan and Afghanistan over the years. They say this marks the end of their arduous journey and opens the door for them to finally apply for Indian citizenship.

Kala Ram, who relocated from Pakistan’s Sialpur to Jalandhar in 2006, recounts his journey to the city with his wife and four children. He explains, “Leaving behind our homeland, where we toiled hard to make ends meet, was no easy feat. However, the discrimination against non-Muslims, the suppression of our festivals and rituals, compelled us to seek refuge in Punjab.”

He said the support of his paternal aunt, who migrated during Partition here, facilitated their settlement in the city then by arranging visas. Reflecting on their 18-year-long struggle for citizenship, Ram expresses immense joy at the news of the CAA finally being implemented. He shared, “We’ve protested, written to the Central and state governments tirelessly. Now, words cannot capture the relief we feel knowing that our aspirations for a dignified life, property ownership, and more are finally within reach.”

Ashok Kumar, who migrated to the city from Pakistan in 1999, expressed relief that their biennial struggle to extend visas would soon end with the prospect of citizenship. He detailed how he and seven family members left the country due to safety concerns, and wanted them to be given citizenship here for a long time.

Kumar highlighted approximately 300 families in Jalandhar were facing similar visa extension challenges after migrating from Pakistan post-independence. He mentioned that a delegation from these families recently also met BJP leaders in the city to commemorate the enactment of the CAA and get details on how to apply for citizenship.

Notably, the Citizenship Amendment Act, passed by the Central Government in 2019 and notified on March 11 of this year, extends relief to migrants of various religions—Hindus, Sikhs, Buddhists, Jains, Parsis, and Christians—who arrived in India from Pakistan, Bangladesh, and Afghanistan until December 31, 2014, facilitating their Indian citizenship.

