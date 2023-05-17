Cabinet meeting in city a waste of money, says Kalia

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, May 16

BJP National Executive Member and former minister Punjab Manoranjan Kalia said that the Cabinet meeting being organised by the Aam Aadmi Party-led government in Jalandhar will be an additional burden on the exchequer.

Kalia said, “Everyone including the Chief Minister, ministers, the Chief Secretary and the Principal Secretaries concerned, have an agenda of their departments to be put forth in tomorrow's cabinet meeting in Jalandhar. They will have to travel to and fro to Jalandhar, accompanied by their ministerial staff. It amounts to a sheer wastage of time, money and material, thus burdening the state exchequer which is already reeling under heavy financial strains. Hence, it is better to follow the already established convention of holding cabinet meetings in Civil Secretariat Chandigarh or in Punjab Bhawan Chandigarh."