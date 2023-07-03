Cable mess: Jalandhar’s wholesale medicine hub in need of panacea for wire webs

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, July 2

Dilkusha Market, a thriving wholesale medicine hub of the city, is currently grappling with the serious problem of an entangled web of unregulated cable and telecom wires that not only pose a threat to public safety but also mar the aesthetics of the area.

Despite repeated appeals from shopkeepers in the market, the Municipal Corporation (MC) is yet to take decisive action, leaving many to demand stricter regulations and accountability from the cable and telecom operators responsible for the mess.

The market, known for its heavy rush of customers throughout the day, has become a victim of haphazard installation of wires. Cable and telecom operators, seemingly disregarding safety guidelines, have been tying wires to any available pole and recklessly hanging them over already congested streets and shops.

This lack of oversight and disregard for regulations has resulted in a chaotic jumble of wires that not only detract from the market’s visual appeal but also pose a significant risk to the safety of the public, say shopkeepers.

Expressing his views, Karamjit Singh, a shopkeeper, said, “These cable and telecom wires have turned the market into an eyesore. It is disheartening to witness the complete lack of responsibility displayed by the operators. They hang these wires with no regard for safety, putting our lives and that of our customers at risk. The authorities must take strict action against such operators and hold them accountable for their negligence.”

Visitors to the market also share similar sentiments while urging the MC to intervene. Meehika Verma, a regular visitor to the market, stated, “The presence of these hazardous wires is a constant source of worry for us. It’s an accident waiting to happen. We demand immediate action from the authorities to regulate the cable and telecom operators and ensure the safety of everyone who visits this market.”

She said only through decisive action and the implementation of comprehensive measures can the safety concerns be taken care of and the visual appeal of markets and localities be restored to its former glory.

Amidst the mounting concerns, shopkeepers and visitors emphasised the urgent need to enforce regulations for cable and telecom operators, ensuring that wires are installed in a safe and organised manner. Additionally, they call for the appointment of an official from the Municipal Corporation to oversee and monitor the installation and maintenance of such cables across the city.

Meanwhile, MC officials said that they are aware of the issue, and strict guidelines would be issued soon to regulate the cable mess.