Cable mess: Milap Chowk entangled in wire webs

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, July 4

The popular Milap Chowk here is entangled in a mess of wires. There are huge showrooms of electrical goods and household items, which are marred by dangling wires in every nook and corner here.

Milap Chowk is the entry point to the old city bazaar and connects to various market areas. Hence, this roundabout, also known as Luv Kush Chowk, witnesses a huge footfall on a daily basis. Shopkeepers and visitors to Phagwara Gate, Bhagat Singh Chowk and Bartan Bazaar rue that the bunches of hanging wires of PSPCL, cable TV and telecom network can pose a threat to residents, especially in the ongoing monsoon weather.

Gurbaaz Singh, who owns a shop of fancy lights in the area, said: “We have to inform some visitors to duck down while entering the shop so that they do not bang into dangling wires. We got all wires clipped and lifted up to a safer level from our side. We have also reported the matter to area MC councillor and asked him to get the wires laid underground. However, nothing has been done so far”.

Bhupinder Singh, employee of a guest house near the area, said: “The entire stretch right from the Company Bagh Chowk to Milap Chowk is marred with hanging wires. Religious processions and shobha yatras also pass through the stretch. Tableaux are often mounted on tractor trailers. Devotees often stand on them and chant hymns. These dangling wires pose a threat to them. I have raised the issue with the organisers several times, but to no avail.”

The district administration and the Municipal Corporation authorities are learnt to be mulling plans to find a way out to solve the menace. “We will soon discuss the matter and find a way out to the problem,” said a senior MC official.

Huge footfall

Milap Chowk is the entry point to the old city bazaar and connects to various market areas. Hence, this roundabout, also known as Luv Kush Chowk, witnesses a huge footfall on a daily basis.