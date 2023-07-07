Cable mess: Tangled wires deface Central Town locality

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, July 6

Among the plethora of areas in Jalandhar tormented by a blackened skyline, the Central Town also bears the brunt of the unorganised implementation of technology, which in the form of black cables and wifi wiring, defaces a rather quaint locality with a thick jumble of hideous wires.

A brand new painted, sparkling white facade of a towering building at Central Town reels under the unmanageable tangle of black wires tied over it in complete disarray. The building’s walls, jharokhas, water pipes and some of the initially installed wires have all been painted in white, rendering it a pleasant appearance.

However, the rows of black mass circles — appearing to have been put up later — render the labour fruitless.

On one side of the street, a Madhumalti (Rangoon creeper) vine renders a home entrance picturesque. On the other end, however, a set of hefty, bumbling rolls of black wires deface the pure whiteness of the residence.

Rajesh, a resident, says: “Unlike some areas reeling with civic problems due to the residents’ own apathy, the people of this street like keeping their environment beautiful. House fronts have green vines, verdant flower bushes and plantations but the wires are a rather distasteful addition to the mix. They seem out of place and mar the locality’s beauty.”

Rajjo, a regular passer-by, says: “The area that I live in, has an even worse mess of black wires. However, what pinches about this area is that the wires stand out starkly against the contrasting pleasant backdrop here. In dirty areas, people still get used to it. But the MC should ensure at least that in clean areas the tangled mess should be removed.”

Web of woes