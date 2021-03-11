Calligraphy contest held

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar: Emm Aar International School organised a calligraphy competition in two languages (Hindi and English) to improve presentation skills and to inculcate the habit of good handwriting among students. All students of from Class I to V took part in the competition. The students exhibited their writing skills through different forms of calligraphic fonts. The assessment was done by a select panel of teachers based on writing style, curves and patterns and beautification. The winners were given certificates.

Inter-college law fest lex glory

CT Institute of Law organised an inter-college law fest titled Lex Glory 2022. Students from various colleges—KCL Institute of Laws, MGN College of Education, Apeejay College of Management, Paradise College of Education, GNDU Regional Campus Jalandhar, CT University Ludhiana, CT Institutes and Panjab University Regional Campus, Hoshiarpur— participated in the different activities. The event witnessed the participation of more than 300 students . Dr Yugdeep Kaur, Principal, CT Institute of Law, said, “The objective of the event was to provide a platform to all the aspirants to hone their skills.” The overall trophy was bagged by KCL Institute of Laws. Arshdeep Singh was declared as Mr Lex Glory and Cinthiya was declared as Miss Lex Glory 2022.

Motivational session organised

GNA Business School organised a motivational session-cum-talk series on the topic “Walking a hundred milestones: Journey from a housewife to a corporate queen” for students and faculty members of GNA University. Padma Shri awardee Rajni Bector, Founder and CEO of Bector Food Specialties and Cremica Group of Companies, was the keynote speaker. During the session, the Padma Shri awardee told about her journey, which she started with Rs 300 and built an empire worth crores. She also talked about the challenges she faced and how she overcame them. She motivated the students to be a continuous learner.

Breast cancer awareness campaign

JEETO organised a breast cancer awareness campaign at MLU DAV College, Phagwara . The initiative was taken by Deep Shergill in collaboration with the Nargis Dutt Foundation. It’s also supported by Khushpaul Singh Gill, NRI director, JEETO, Balbir Singh Jwanda, vice-president, India Cultural Center of Canada, Gurdwara Nanak Niwas BC, Sukh Dhaliwal, MP, Surrey Newton, and Param Bains, MP, Steveston Richmond East. Shergill said a small step towards the betterment of society can bring about a global change. Chief guest Fauja Singh , who is also known as “Running Baba” talked about breast cancer. Doctors gave demonstration to girl students and faculty of how to self-examine any lump in the breast.

Sportspersons felicitated

Dr Rashmi Vij, Principal, Police DAV Public School, honoured players of archery, badminton, basketball, chess, athletics, judo, swimming, table tennis, lawn tennis and wrestling for their outstanding achievements. The players had won prizes in various district, state and national-level tournaments. The principal also felicitated coaches and sports incharge Vinod Sharma. She motivated students to continue this winning streak.

Photo-caption contest

PCM SD College for Women organised a photo-caption contest on a contemporary economic issue. Students of varied streams participated with immeasurable zeal and zest. The photo for caption writing was given on the spot. The event was held to nurture intrinsic and creative talent of students. A total of 15 students participated in the event. Palak of BA BEd ranked first, Divya of BSc (Economics) stood second and Yukta of BA BEd secured third position. Principal Dr Pooja Prashar felicitated the students.

Earth Day Celebrated

NCC Department of Lyallpur Khalsa College for Women organised a painting competition on Earth Day and a plantation drive was held under the supervision of Lt Dr Rupali Razdan and guidance of Col NarinderToor, Commander, 2 Punjab girls battalion NCC, Jalandhar. Principal Dr Navjot awarded the winners.