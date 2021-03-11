Campus notes

Calligraphy contest held

Calligraphy contest held

Students take part in Tech-o-Tsaav event at GNA University.

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar: Emm Aar International School organised a calligraphy competition in two languages (Hindi and English) to improve presentation skills and to inculcate the habit of good handwriting among students. All students of from Class I to V took part in the competition. The students exhibited their writing skills through different forms of calligraphic fonts. The assessment was done by a select panel of teachers based on writing style, curves and patterns and beautification. The winners were given certificates.

Inter-college law fest lex glory

CT Institute of Law organised an inter-college law fest titled Lex Glory 2022. Students from various colleges—KCL Institute of Laws, MGN College of Education, Apeejay College of Management, Paradise College of Education, GNDU Regional Campus Jalandhar, CT University Ludhiana, CT Institutes and Panjab University Regional Campus, Hoshiarpur— participated in the different activities. The event witnessed the participation of more than 300 students . Dr Yugdeep Kaur, Principal, CT Institute of Law, said, “The objective of the event was to provide a platform to all the aspirants to hone their skills.” The overall trophy was bagged by KCL Institute of Laws. Arshdeep Singh was declared as Mr Lex Glory and Cinthiya was declared as Miss Lex Glory 2022.

Motivational session organised

GNA Business School organised a motivational session-cum-talk series on the topic “Walking a hundred milestones: Journey from a housewife to a corporate queen” for students and faculty members of GNA University. Padma Shri awardee Rajni Bector, Founder and CEO of Bector Food Specialties and Cremica Group of Companies, was the keynote speaker. During the session, the Padma Shri awardee told about her journey, which she started with Rs 300 and built an empire worth crores. She also talked about the challenges she faced and how she overcame them. She motivated the students to be a continuous learner.

Breast cancer awareness campaign

JEETO organised a breast cancer awareness campaign at MLU DAV College, Phagwara . The initiative was taken by Deep Shergill in collaboration with the Nargis Dutt Foundation. It’s also supported by Khushpaul Singh Gill, NRI director, JEETO, Balbir Singh Jwanda, vice-president, India Cultural Center of Canada, Gurdwara Nanak Niwas BC, Sukh Dhaliwal, MP, Surrey Newton, and Param Bains, MP, Steveston Richmond East. Shergill said a small step towards the betterment of society can bring about a global change. Chief guest Fauja Singh , who is also known as “Running Baba” talked about breast cancer. Doctors gave demonstration to girl students and faculty of how to self-examine any lump in the breast.

Sportspersons felicitated

Dr Rashmi Vij, Principal, Police DAV Public School, honoured players of archery, badminton, basketball, chess, athletics, judo, swimming, table tennis, lawn tennis and wrestling for their outstanding achievements. The players had won prizes in various district, state and national-level tournaments. The principal also felicitated coaches and sports incharge Vinod Sharma. She motivated students to continue this winning streak.

Photo-caption contest

PCM SD College for Women organised a photo-caption contest on a contemporary economic issue. Students of varied streams participated with immeasurable zeal and zest. The photo for caption writing was given on the spot. The event was held to nurture intrinsic and creative talent of students. A total of 15 students participated in the event. Palak of BA BEd ranked first, Divya of BSc (Economics) stood second and Yukta of BA BEd secured third position. Principal Dr Pooja Prashar felicitated the students.

Earth Day Celebrated

NCC Department of Lyallpur Khalsa College for Women organised a painting competition on Earth Day and a plantation drive was held under the supervision of Lt Dr Rupali Razdan and guidance of Col NarinderToor, Commander, 2 Punjab girls battalion NCC, Jalandhar. Principal Dr Navjot awarded the winners.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Nation

Principal has sex with teacher in Chhattisgarh school; suspended after video gets leaked

2
Punjab

Punjab announces amnesty scheme for public transporters

3
Nation

Tina Dabi's wedding pictures out; it was a simple ceremony with close ones in attendance

4
Chandigarh

Punjab Congress chief Raja Warring fined Rs 29,390 over illegal hoardings

5
Punjab

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann 'unhappy' with transport dept decision to ban use of 'motorcycle rehri'

6
World

'Elon was not the founder of Tesla, he acquired it': Bengaluru man tweets, Musk clarifies story

7
Nation

2-year-old among 5 of family killed with sharp-edged weapons in UP’s Prayagraj

8
Himachal

At Kangra rally, Kejriwal sells his Delhi model, predicts early Assembly poll in Himachal

9
Punjab

Barnala villager sells ‘CM wali bakri’, says he is a relieved man now

10
Nation

MP Navneet Rana, MLA-husband Ravi arrested after they drop plan to recite Hanuman Chalisa outside CM Thackeray's residence

Don't Miss

View All
Movie shoot in Manali raises hope of tourism industry
Himachal

Movie shoot in Manali raises hope of tourism industry

An interactive session with Vivek Agnihotri at Chandigarh University witnesses fireworks as students pose tough questions & the maker occasionally loses his cool
Entertainment

Vivek Agnihotri occasionally loses cool as students pose tough questions at Chandigarh University

Climate change not limited to national boundaries, it will affect us all: Dalai Lama on Earth Day
Himachal

Climate change not limited to national boundaries, it will affect us all: Dalai Lama on Earth Day

Cristiano Ronaldo shares first pic of newborn daughter three days after son's death
Trending

Cristiano Ronaldo shares first pic of newborn daughter three days after son's death

On the Highway to Punjab
Lifestyle

Imtiaz Ali: On the Highway to Punjab

Akshay Kumar's old pic of cigarette ad surfaces after he claims never endorsed tobacco, Twitter user asks ‘are cigarettes made of gulkand?'
Entertainment

Akshay Kumar's old pic of cigarette ad surfaces after he claims never endorsed tobacco, Twitter user asks ‘are cigarettes made of gulkand?'

Ukrainian teachers take classes from bunkers
Chandigarh

Ukrainian teachers take classes from bunkers

Why Punjab Police visited Kumar Vishwas' house in Delhi not clear, ex-AAP leader warns Bhagwant Mann that Kejriwal will betray Punjab and him one day
Delhi

Punjab Police at my door, claims Kumar Vishwas, warns Bhagwant Mann that Kejriwal will betray Punjab and him one day

Top News

PM Modi to unveil Rs 20,000-crore projects today

PM Modi to unveil Rs 20,000-crore projects in J-K today, first such move after abrogation of Article 370

Blast in agriculture field on Jammu outskirts, may be meteorite: Police

Blast in agriculture field on Jammu outskirts, may be meteorite: Police

Say may be it was caused by a lightning strike

Nabha jailbreak accused Amandeep Dhotian tries suicide in Sangrur jail

Nabha jailbreak accused Amandeep Dhotian tries suicide in Sangrur jail

Police have registered a case

Bhagwant Mann steps in after opposition furore over ‘jugad rehris’, seeks report

Bhagwant Mann steps in after opposition furore over ‘jugad rehris’, seeks report

Punjab Police step aside, let ‘jugad rehris' run for the tim...

Gurugram police arrest 4 men for looting Rs 1 crore from cash van

Gurugram police arrest 4 men for looting Rs 1 crore from cash van

Most of the cash has also been recovered

Cities

View All

Start ambulance service from Mehta health centre: Cabinet minister Harbhajan Singh

Start ambulance service from Mehta health centre: Cabinet minister Harbhajan Singh

Man climbs high-voltage electric tower in Gate Hakiman Wala area

International session on Jallianwala Bagh begins at Guru Nanak Dev University

Covid-19: 8 test +ve in four days in Amritsar district

Widen alleys leading to Gurdwara Guru Ke Mehal where Guru Tegh Bahadur was born: MP Gurjeet Aujla to Punjab CM

In south Malwa, Food Corporation of India stays away from buying

In south Malwa, Food Corporation of India stays away from buying

Wary farmers to curtail cotton-sowing

Chandigarh mulls constructing tunnel to cut travel time to airport

Chandigarh mulls constructing tunnel to cut travel time to airport

Chandigarh administration razes 200 illegal jhuggis in Mani Majra

Detonator, wire found near Burail jail in Chandigarh

Chandigarh Civic body fines Punjab Congress president

Covid: Daily case count starts growing in Chandigarh

Jahangirpuri: ED files case against key accused for money laundering

Jahangirpuri: ED files case against key accused for money laundering

Delhi's R-value crosses 2, not 4th wave yet: Experts

Delhi police crackdown on gang making counterfeit Rs 10 coins

Delhi's R-value 2.1 this week, every covid-infected person infecting 2 others: IIT-Madras analysis

Active Covid cases cross 14K in India, face masks back in Delhi

SIT formed in Ravi Gill murder case

SIT formed in Ravi Gill murder case

2 new Covid cases in Jalandhar district

Baisakhi Mela back at Kanjli Wetland after 20 yrs

Teachers hold protest over non-payment of salary

Power theft cases decline in Doaba region

Ludhiana: Women cell fails to pay Rs 10 lakh dues, power supply snapped

Ludhiana: Women cell fails to pay Rs 10 lakh dues, power supply snapped

Man plays pellet drum at CP office to awaken conscience of police officers

No check on plying of illegally modified vehicles on highways

Garbage put on fire at Dana Mandi; NGO seeks FIR against officials

Covid-19: 2 test positive in Ludhiana district

Patiala: Health workers reach Moti Bagh Palace to inoculate Preneet Kaur

Patiala: Health workers reach Moti Bagh Palace to inoculate Preneet Kaur

Government Medical College, Patiala, holds White Coat Ceremony for 225 MBBS students

Patiala Deputy Commissioner takes stock of flood-prone areas in Dudhan Sadhan block

Administration to launch ‘Kisan Bhagidari Prathmikta Hamari’ campaign today