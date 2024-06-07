 Cambridge International School : The Tribune India

St Soldier Group of Institutions organised a teacher training seminar on NEP and NCF in Jalandhar.



Tribune News Service

Jalandhar: Students of Cambridge International School have made their teachers, parents and school feel proud with their NEET UG results. Snigdha Sharma scored 646, Eknoor Singh Bains got 642, Gurman Singh 622, Ruchika 602, Aastha 596, Ravneet Kaur 540 and Gurwinder Singh scored 502 marks. Principal OP Gupta congratulated the students and their parents. He said that hard work is the only key to success. He added that those who burn their midnight oil always get success in life. CEO Raghav Vasal and Director Aditi Vasal congratulated the students and their parents.

CJS Public School

Anubha of CJS Public School has brought laurels to the school with outstanding result in NEET exam. She scored 90.61 percentile in the exam. Principal Dr Ravi Suta, Secretary Lalit Mital, Chairperson Neena Mittal congratulated the student and her parents on her achievement. They exhorted her to work hard with dedication and confidence in future as well.

Seth Hukam Chand SD Public School

A capacity building programme on art integration was organised at Seth Hukam Chand SD Public Sr Sec School. The aim of the seminar was to acquaint the teachers with various forms of art, which can be incorporated in classroom teaching for providing advance educational experiences, stimulating creativity, critical thinking and interdisciplinary connections among students. Resource persons for the event were Dr Cinny Malhotra (HOD Science) from Police DAV Public School and Yogesh Gambhir (Principal) from DRV DAV Centenary Public School, Phillaur. They guided the attendees through innovative approaches to integrate art in various subjects. Principal Priyanka Sharma thanked the resource persons.

St Soldier College of Education

World Environment Day was celebrated at St Soldier College of Education by the NSS Department. On the occasion, Principal Alka Gupta exhorted students to take care of the environment. The students collected e-waste to save the environment from pollution and recycle it properly. The programme was organised in collaboration with the NGO Pahal. The students were made aware about the dangers of e-waste and its recycling. The students gave the message to keep the environment clean through posters. Group Chairman Anil Chopra and Vice Chairperson Sangeeta Chopra appreciated the college principal, staff members and students and gave the message of keeping the environment clean.

Lyallpur Khalsa College

The Department of Applied Science of Lyallpur Khalsa College Technical Campus organised an educational trip for students of BTech CSE/DS/CE/ECE/ME (Semester-II) to Council of Scientific and Industrial Research-Central Scientific Instruments Organisation (CSIR-CSIO). The students got to witness the real-time workplace environment in the most practical way possible. Students were also informed about the skill-based courses and other opportunities available for their growth in their respective areas of interest and how by acquiring the required skill set, they could flourish. Sukhbir Singh Chatha (Director Academic Affairs) and Dr RS Deol (LKCTC) from KCL Group, Jalandhar, exhorted the students to actively participate in such enriching events.

