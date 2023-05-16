Cambridge Int'l school holds workshop on cyber security

Our Correspondent

Hoshiarpur, May 15

A workshop on cyber security was organised for the students at Cambridge International School-Dasuya run by the Vasal Educational Society. The workshop was conducted by Council of Security Director Rakshit Tandon.

In the workshop, the children were enlightened about cyber security and crime. How cyber criminals enter your computer network and steal personal information like the net banking password, credit card information, among others, and misuse it. Cyber criminals send some software to the computers in which viruses can be hidden and these viruses can harm the computers. The workshop also highlighted the right ways to react to spoof e-mails, messages or phone calls that appear to be from a bank, asking for your ATM number and password. On this occasion, the children took an oath to take care of all these things in future. Principal OP Gupta warned the students about the dangers of cybercrimes.