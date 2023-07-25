Camp against drug abuse organised

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, July 24

Red Cross Drug Addiction and Rehabilitation Centre, Nawanshahr, organised an awareness camp under ‘Nasha Mukt Bharat Abhiyan’ at Government High School, Garcha, Nawanshahr. It was chaired by the Headmaster, Naveen Pal Gulati.

Chaman Singh, Project Director, while addressing the students, shared detailed information about the

ill-effects of drugs as well as the diseases caused by addiction. He exhorted them to be brand ambassadors of the ‘Nasha Mukt Bharat Abhiyan’ by spreading awareness on drug addiction in their vicinity.

Kamaljit Kaur, counsellor, in her address, said that they treat drug addicts free and provide a family environment to encourage them to stay away from drugs.

Narinder Singh, a teacher, while addressing the students, said that if they face any problem, they should share it with their teacher or parents. Naveen Gulati, Head Master, thanked the Red Cross team for making the children aware of the menace and how to keep themselves away from it.

