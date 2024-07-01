Camp organised to spread awareness against drugs

Tribune News Service

Nawanshahr, June 30

The Red Cross Drug De-addiction and Rehabilitation Centre organised a drug awareness camp at Gurdwara Shri Guru Ravidas ji in Kishanpura village today. The event — which was part of the ‘Nasha Mukt Bharat Abhiyan’ — was chaired by Sarpanch Sarabjit Kaur.

Project Director Chaman Singh highlighted the severe impact of drug addiction on the youth of Punjab. Emphasising the need for resilience, Singh said: “Our greatest glory is not in never failing, but in rising up every time we fail.” He urged everyone present to create awareness about the dangers of drug use, noting the societal and familial alienation it causes and the resulting mental health issues that can lead to tragedies like suicide.

Counsellor Kamaljit Kaur informed the attendees about the centre’s facilities and activities, stressing the importance of vigilance in preventing children from falling in the trap of drug addiction.

Retired JE Ashok Kumar emphasised the importance of monitoring children and suggested educating them through door-to-door campaigns about drugs. Dr Hardeep Kaur discussed the physical and mental diseases caused by use of drugs and stressed the importance of creating awareness about its prevention.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Bharat #Nawanshahr