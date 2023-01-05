Campaign for third dose of polio vaccine begins

Our Correspondent

Phagwara, January 4

In continuation of the polio eradication campaign, the government has started administering a third dose of the injectable polio vaccine (IPV) from today. The campaign was inaugurated at Phagwara Civil Hospital by Senior Medical Officer Dr Lehmber Ram here today. Paediatrician Dr Naresh Kundra, Dr Rajesh Chander and other staff were also present on the occasion when the third dose was given to a child.

SMO, Phagwara, Dr Lehmber Ram said the Health Department has changed the schedule for polio vaccination from new year. He said as per instructions issued by the government, all children shall receive three fractional doses of the inactivated poliovirus vaccine (FIPV). For all children who have received two doses, one each at six weeks and 14 weeks, an additional FIPV dose at nine months is to be given when they come for MR1 dose.

Medical Officer Dr Naresh Kundra, a paediatrician, said that children who have already received the MR1 (Measles Rubella Vaccine) dose may not be given an additional dose for operational easiness. All children shall continue to receive FIPV at six weeks and 14 weeks of age. The SMO said that if at least one dose of FIPV has been given before one year of age, then the remaining doses should be administered, but if the first dose is not administered before one year of age, then the vaccine should not be administered to the child under the Universal Immunisation Programme.

The SMO appealed to the parents to get their child vaccinated with a third dose if required as per age.

