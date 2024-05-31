Campaigning ends, over to voters now

Tribune News Service

Avneet Kaur

Jalandhar, May 30

Campaigning for the Jalandhar Lok Sabha constituency came to an end here this evening, setting the stage for a multi-cornered electoral battle on June 1.

SAD candidate Mohinder Singh Kaypee

Meetings, rallies mark last day Candidates from all parties held a flurry of meetings, rallies, roadshows and media interactions on the final day, while their family members canvassed door-to-door in a last-ditch effort to garner support. It's clearly BJP v/s Cong in Jalandhar West An upbeat atmosphere pervades the West area of Jalandhar city where huge posters, banners and flags of the BJP and the Congress could be seen in almost every house and street. The battle here appears to be distinctly between Rinku and Channi as no other party's flags, posters or banners are visible anywhere.

BSP's Balwinder Kumar seek votes in Jalandhar on Thursday.

All political parties made extensive efforts to sway voters in this high-stake poll, which is expected to be a litmus test for the ruling AAP and a battle for prestige and resurgence for the Congress, BJP, SAD, and BSP.

Candidates from all parties held a flurry of meetings, rallies, roadshows and media interactions on the final day of the campaigning, while their family members canvassed door to door in a last-ditch effort to garner support. The contest is particularly significant for the AAP, which won the byelection on this seat with a huge margin last year, and the Congress, which fielded former CM Charanjit Singh Channi, while the BJP, SAD and BSP aim to reclaim lost ground.

AAP candidate Pawan Tinu

Channi led a major roadshow at Rainak Bazaar and Milap Chowk, ending his campaign on a high note by criticising both BJP and AAP on issues ranging from law and order to farmers’ demands. Channi promised comprehensive development for Jalandhar, stating that a detailed roadmap is ready to transform the city, if he is elected. Throughout the campaign, Channi remained in the spotlight, capitalising on controversies and championing local causes, including support for Barjinder Singh Hamdard.

Congress candidate Charanjit Singh Channi hold a roadshow on the last day of campaigning in Jalandhar on Thursday. Photos: Sarabjit Singh

Unlike other candidates who relied on star campaigners, Channi focused on grassroots engagement, meeting residents and visiting villages. His sole high-profile event was a roadshow with Balkaur Singh, father of slain singer Sidhu Moosewala, in Shahkot. Congress figures such as Shashi Tharoor and Alka Lamba participated in press interactions, but Channi was notably absent from these events. His strength was most visible during the filing of his nomination papers where he was supported by AICC observer Harish Chaudhary, LoP Pratap Bajwa and local Congress leaders.

BJP candidate Sushil Rinku capitalised on PM Narendra Modi’s achievements and his visit to Jalandhar on May 24. On the final day, Rinku addressed a rally near Nakodar Chowk, conducted live sessions referencing Modi’s promises and mentions of his speech from Hoshiarpur today, while his wife engaged in door-to-door canvassing with women supporters.

Rinku’s campaign overall has been heavily reliant on PM Modi’s popularity, promising voters to be their voice in the parliament under a likely third-term BJP government.

AAP candidate Pawan Tinu wrapped up his campaign with several rallies, emphasising his commitment to promises such as one MLA, one pension, free electricity, 24-hour power supply, and various social welfare schemes. Though Tinu’s campaign started slowly, it gained momentum with roadshows by Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann and Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal.

SAD candidate Mohinder Singh Kaypee maintained a low-profile campaign with support from former Rajya Sabha MP Naresh Gujral and Bibi Jagir Kaur. SAD president Sukhbir Badal did not make a campaign appearance in Jalandhar, except when Kaypee joined the party and it released its manifesto. Kaypee’s family took charge of the ground campaign, visiting homes and villages to build support.

BSP candidate Balwinder Kumar ended his campaign with a significant roadshow, urging voters to choose real change by electing the BSP. While his campaign lacked star campaigners, apart from a rally by BSP Supremo Mayawati in Nawanshahr, Kumar’s relentless efforts included extensive village visits and outreach to NRIs for support.

