 Campus notes: 3-yr diploma in Architecture begins : The Tribune India

Students of LPU, Jalandhar, who won the Study Australia Entrepreneurship Challenge in New Delhi. Tribune Photo

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar: A three-year diploma in architectural assistantship has been started by the St Soldier Group of Institutions for the students who want to make their career in the field of architecture. Chairman Anil Chopra said this diploma has been started in St Soldier College of Architecture and approved by the Council of Architecture. After Class X and Class XI, in this diploma course, students can take their steps towards their golden future. Managing Director Manhar Arora said the students are enthusiastic about the course and the facilities provided by the institution with them like scholarship, free bus service, etc.

Competition on Quotes by TS Eliot

A competition was organised by the English Literary Society of PCM SD College for Women on 'Famous Quotes by TS Eliot'. In this competition, 15 students from different streams participated enthusiastically. It was dedicated to the ever-lasting memory of the great poet TS Eliot and the thought-provoking quotations given by him that remain relevant even today. President Naresh Kumar Budhia, other honourable members of the Managing Committee and Principal Pooja Prashar appreciated the participation of the students. She also praised the efforts of the Head, Department of English, Ujla Dada Joshi for organising such events for the overall development of the students.

Seminar on Environment organised

The Department of Zoology and Environment Club, under the DBT Star Scheme, organised one-day seminar on Environment and Health to celebrate ‘World Environment Health Day’ on the premises of Hans Raj Mahila Maha Vidyalaya. The resource-person of the day was Prof Jagbir Singh, Department of Zoology and Environmental Sciences, Punjabi University, Patiala. Dr Jagbir Singh, being an environmentalist, discussed various environment-related issues, their major causes and the possible solutions to deal with the issues. Dr Singh emphasised the role of humans in deteriorating health of environment in 21st Century. He further stressed on protecting Mother Earth and environmental health by reducing single use plastic and deforestation as well as planting more trees.

World Tourism Day observed

The World Tourism Day was celebrated at DIPS IMT. All students and staff together did tree plantation. Poster making and PPT session organised for the children. During the poster making competition, children made posters on the theme of various states of the country and their culture. Apart from this, they gave information about the clothes, food and historical places associated with that place. During the PPT session, Dr KK Handoo apprised the children about the different countries and the culture of their country. He said that the students who want to make a career in the field of tourism, airlines, hotel industry should be aware of the history of their country and the main places related to them. He explained how the tourism sector affects the economy of a country and helps in taking the country's economy forward.

Talent hunt contest organised

A talent Hunt was organised in Fine Arts and Applied Arts by the Department of Fine Arts, Lyallpur Khalsa College for Women, in which the first year students participated with full zeal and enthusiasm. The event was organised to encourage and unfold the hidden talent of freshers. In poster-making competition, Aastha got the 1st position. In cartooning, Loveleen Kaur bagged the first position and in landscape (painting on the spot), Shallu got the first position. Principal Navjot applauded the efforts of Rupali Razdan, Head, Department of Fine Arts and Sarabjit Kaur, Assistant Professor, Department of Fine Arts for the completion of this event.

Inter-College Basketball begins

The DAV Institute of Engineering and Technology is hosting IKGPTU Basketball Tournaments- 2022 (men and women) on September 27 and September 28. As many as 10 teams have registered in the men’s category, and five in the women’s category Saurav Raj, observer IKG PTU remained present on the occasion. Dr Sudhir Sharma, Principal, DAVIET, stated that physical fitness is essential for all and sports play an important role for physical fitness. He stressed that it is through participation in sports that students can inculcate the much desired trait of being disciplined which is of utmost importance if they want to make it big in life. Dr Jaswinder Singh Dhillon, sports incharge, extended a warm welcome to all the officials and sports persons. The competition was intense as each team tried to outperform and win laurels for themselves and their institutes.

