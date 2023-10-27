Campus notes: Art Simpson Painting Competition

Jalandhar: The Alfa Mahendru Fountain has organised ‘Art Simpson Painting Competition-2023’ in Fine Arts Department. The students from fine arts departments took part in this competition. Kiranjot, BFA Sem V, Anjali, BFA Sem I and Poorvi, BD Sem I put great effort and hard work for making wonderful posters and secured 1st, 2nd and 3rd position respectively. Reeva, BFA SEM 5, awarded with consolation prize. Principal Prof Ajay Sareen appreciated all the staff and students of Fine Arts Department. On this occasion, Dr Anjana Bhatia, Dr Neeru Bharti Sharma, Dr Shailender Kumar, Twinkle, Chahat and Sarita were also present.

Environmental Geotechnology

The 4th International Conference on Environmental Geotechnology, Recycled Waste Materials, and Sustainable Engineering was inaugurated at Dr BR Ambedkar National Institute of Technology. Dr Binod Kanojia was the chief guest. Dr Arvind Agnihotri, professor and head department of civil engineering welcomed all the resource persons. Dr Krishna Reddy, conference chair and a prominent scholar from the University of Chicago was introduced by Dr Sanjeev Naval, Principal DAVIET. Dr Reddy delved into the ground-breaking applications of Artificial Intelligence (AI) in geotechnical engineering and highlighted the pivotal role played by generalised ChatGPT, an advanced AI language model, in the field of civil engineering.

POLYTECHNIC COLLEGE BAGS FIVE MEDALS

Students of Mehr Chand Polytechnic College bagged gold medals in cricket and badminton and silver medals in kho-kho and basketball events of Inter-Polytechnic State Sports Tournament organised by PTIS Sports Committee. Principal Dr Jagroop Singh informed that staff of the college also won gold medal in Staff Badminton Inter-Polytechnic Meet. Three colours were also awarded to staff and students for this achievement: Ankush Sharma, lecturer, was awarded ‘Colour for excellent performance’ in staff event. Principal Dr Jagroop Singh congratulated Sports President DS Rana and his team for this achievement and also honoured the students. He also informed that the winner students will also be honoured during the upcoming Platinum Jubilee function on completion of 70 years of excellence in this field of technical education.

World Polio Day observed

Eklavya School celebrated World Polio Day. Primary class students participated in slogan writing and painting. Posters and slogans were made by the students of class IV and V. Various ideas were used by the students to make the poster. Students highlighted the global efforts to end poliomyelitis worldwide. Chairman of Eklavya School J.K. Gupta appreciated the students participating in this competition. Seema Handa, Director of Eklavya School, said that on this day every individual pledge against polio eradication and encourage parents around the world to vaccinate their children. Principal of Eklavya School Komal Arora and Administrator Dimple Malhotra also highlighted the importance of this day.