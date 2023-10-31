 Campus notes: Best Technical Fest Award : The Tribune India

Mehr Chand Polytechnic College officials with the award.



Tribune News Service

Jalandhar: Mehr Chand Polytechnic College, Jalandhar, bagged the Best Technical Fest Award from the All-India Council for Robotics and Automation (AICRA) at New Delhi during the 5th annual convention of India Stem Education Awards. Minister of Road Transport & Highways Nitin Gadkari presided over as the chief guest. Sanjay Kumar, Secretary, Education, New Delhi, VK Saraswat, member, Nitin Ayog, M Jagdish Kumar, chairman, UGC, and TG Sitaram, chairman, AICTE, New Delhi, attended the event.

Children display skills in baby show

The Nobel School organised a baby show, ‘Taare Zameen Par’. Children from various schools falling between 2 to 5 year ages took part in the event. Through various activities the children displayed their skills and the titles of Nobel Prince was won by Moksh, the title of Nobel Princess was bagged by Mahi Kaur, Naira Pal won the prize of Attractive Smile, Best Attire title was won by Pranidhi Chopra, Confident Walk title was won by Kirti Kumari, Best Mother Child Pair was bagged by Manveer Singh. There were many joyous games arranged in the event. Trophies and certificates along with cash prize of 2,100 for each title was given to the winners by the Chairman Prof CL Kochher, Managing Director Kumar Shiv Kochher and Principal Sangeet Kumar.

Inter-School Rap Song Competition

Saffron Public School organised the Jalandhar Independent Sahodaya Complex Inter-School Rap Song Competition. Students from 21 prominent CBSE schools of Jalandhar and Phagwara participated in the competition and showcased their excellent rap music skills. Students exhibited their outstanding singing talents in the rap song competition. In this competition, Abhay Raza STS World School secured the first position, Suhani Khan of Kamla Nehru School bagged second position, and Ritish Chawla of Guru Nanak Foundation Global School secured the third position. Vikramjeet Masih of CJS Public School and Paavni of Sanskriti KMV School received consolation prizes.

Business Plan Competition

In light of Government of India’s initiative to encourage start-ups in our country, a Business Plan competition was organised by e-Cell of LKCTC, School of Management and School of CSE in collaboration with IIT Mumbai. The main idea behind this activity was to instill entrepreneurial skills amongst the students so that they can come up with innovative ideas and start-up their own ventures and contribute meaningfully towards the development of the economy and nation. Various teams showcased the concepts like virtual dress app, recycled products, stress management applications, herbal juice, etc.

Mehndi competition

MLU DAV College, Phagwara held a mehndi competition on the eve of Karva Chauth festivity under the guidance of Principal Dr Kiranjeet Randhawa. The mehndi competition was a success due to the support of fine arts department. Different henna designs were prepared by the students and in an artistic way, the social issues like: Drug abuse, foeticide and pollution were shown as a message. While sharing her views, the principal spoke about the importance of Karva Chauth and also said that it has its own identity. Simran secured the first position, Anjali was declared second, and Nikita came third.

Guest lecture

The Department of Psychology of Apeejay College of Fine Arts organised a guest lecture on the occasion of World Mental Health month. A guest lecture on the topic ‘Reinforcing mental health: A step towards creating awareness’ was organised by the Psychology Forum of the Department of Psychology in which the source speaker was Prabhleen Kaur (Counselling Psychologist from Umeed Hospital Jandiala) was present. Principal Dr Neerja Dhingra, while expressing her views on this occasion, said that students studying in college often go through a lot of stress because of their careers. This is a crucial time when students need to take the right decisions for their career.

National Unity Day

Eklavya School celebrated National Unity Day to honour Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel’s paramount role in India’s speech on Independence movement and integration into one nation. Class VIII students gave speech on the importance of unity day. In assembly, all the students and staff members of Eklavya School took the pledge to uphold unity and integrity of the nation. Students of school dressed in traditional attire of different states of India to spread the message of unity in diversity. The school presented a patriotic song on national unity.

Expert talk at KMV

Kanya Maha Vidyalaya’s PG Department of Computer Science and Applications under the aegis of Computer Club organised an expert talk on the topic of ‘Demystifying AI, ML and data science: An interconnected journey’. The talk was delivered by Prof Sarbjeet Singh, department of computer science and engineering, UIET, Punjab University Chandigarh. Prof Sarbjeet Singh commenced his talk by emphasising on the exponential growth of data in modern era and explained that the world has entered in a new cycle of revolution and this revolution is led by AI and its associated sub-branches.

Training Programme at DAV

A training programme on green campus practices for non-teaching staff was organised at DAV College by the Internal Quality Assurance Cell (IQAC) in collaboration with the Department of Botany under the guidance of Principal Dr Rajesh Kumar. The main objective of this initiative was to create environmental awareness and knowledge about green practices in the college. At the beginning of the programme, Dr Komal Arora (HOD, Botany) welcomed non-teaching staff from the horticulture and sanitation departments.

