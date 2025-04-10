Campus notes: BizSphere —Where Ideas Meet Impact

Jalandhar: The School of Management in association with HR, Marketing Club and Institution Innovation Cell organised ‘BizSphere 2025-Where Ideas Meet Impact’. The event aimed to assess communication, teamwork and problem-solving skills through group discussions, while business plan competition provided a basis for informed decisions about resource allocation, pricing, marketing and other key areas to foster improved planning and execution. The students from 21 colleges in and around Jalandhar participated. The event started with a welcome address by Dr Inderpal Singh (Dean Research and Examination) in which he motivated the audience with his words of wisdom. In group discussion, the first position was bagged by Vedant from Apeejay Institute of Management and Engineering Technical Campus, followed by Urvi (DAV College) and Priyanshu (LKCTC). In business plan competition, Disha and Samaira (APJ Fine Arts) secured the first position followed by Dhawani Mittal (GNDU College) and Urvi and Himanshi (PCM SD College).

Jalandhar: A farewell party for the students of class 12 was organised at Police DAV Public School. Principal Dr Rashmi Vij was the guest of honour. The preparations were done under the supervision of Rajkumar and Neetu Gupta. Supervisors Urvashi, Sonia Kukreja, Amita Rathour, Gargi and coordinators Rashmi Bhalla, Kavita and Seema graced the occasion. The welcome address marked the commencement of the event. A melodious musical presentation by the orchestra and the group song presented by students of class XI mesmerised all present. Emotions welled as head girl Niharika and head boy Amritpal expressed gratitude towards the principal and teachers for their tremendous contribution in shaping their lives. Principal Dr Rashmi Vij awarded titles of Mr Police DAV to Deep Yuvraj and Miss Police DAV to Bandhan.

Jalandhar: The Health Club of Montgomery Guru Nanak College of Education organised a workshop on the theme, ‘Yoga for self-exploration and healthier lifestyle’. The workshop was conducted by Nitin Kapoor and Vinay, members Bharatiya Yog Sansthan. During the workshop, Vinay and Nitin Kapoor explained our body functions and the role of yoga asanas and diet in regulating the proper functioning of the body. During the workshop, yogasans like Tadasan, Bhujang, Trikon, Shav and Paschinrotan were demonstrated to keep the body, stomach, kidneys and liver fit. While addressing the problems of the students, it was suggested that the proper use of yoga can help to overcome problems like blood pressure, cervical pain, migraine, hair loss and weight loss. The entire event was coordinated by Gaganpreet Kaur under the supervision of principal Dr Neelu Jhanji.

Jalandhar: Lyallpur Khalsa College’s NSS unit organised a physical assessment and fitness test on the eve of the World Health Day to assess cardio-muscular fitness of its students and staff. Principal Dr Suman Chopra encouraged the students to participate in the event. She opined that health is wealth and better health can help in retaining a focused approach in life. She appealed that youth is a vital source of development, especially for developing countries like India. She emphasised that healthy youth can contribute a lot in the making of Viksit India. Later, she volunteered for a physical assessment and fitness test and topped in her age-group. Prof Satpal Singh informed that during this event, parameters like handgrip tool, oximeter, BMI, sit-and-reach test, long jump, flamingo balance test etc were used to assess the fitness of students and staff. Those having weak performances in the test were given diet plans and exercise schedules to improve their health standards. The event saw participation of more than 107 students and staff members.