Campus notes: Lyallpur Khalsa College hosts Iftar party

Jalandhar: Lyallpur Khalsa College Technical Campus demonstrated its commitment to encourage unity and harmony by organising an Iftar party for students. The students were invited for Roza Iftar, the evening meal that is meant to break fasting during Ramadan. Hosting such a party provides a platform to students to come together, exchange greetings and enjoy variety of delicious dishes, strengthening the family and community ties and promoting charity, solidarity and social exchange. Director RS Deol emphasised the institution’s dedication in promoting inclusivity and facilitating cultural exchange within the students community.

Felicitation event for NCC cadets

A felicitation and interaction programme was organised by the NCC unit in collaboration with the placement cell for the NCC cadets. Col Maninder Singh Sachdev, Commanding Officer of the 2 Punjab Girls Battalion, was the chief guest. The programme commenced with a warm welcome extended to the chief guest by the NCC cadets. Principal Prof Pooja Prashar, accompanied by the NCC in-charge, Capt Priya Mahajan, accorded a green welcome to the guest. The NCC cadets showcased their patriotic spirit through group dance and cultural programme, captivating the audience.

Fun game fest at St Soldier college

St Soldier Polytechnic College organised a fun game festival under the leadership of director Kirpal Singh Bhullar and staff members. The motive was to entertain the students. Students participated in different events, like lemon race, ballon race, three-leg race, duck race and musical chair. A fitness session was also held. After the event, certificates were given to the participants. Group chairman Anil Chopra and vice chairperson Sangeeta Chopra appreciated the students and encouraged them to participated in all activities.

Students bag top ranks in varsity

The students of Apeejay College of Fine Arts brought laurels to the college by bagging top positions in the exams conducted by the GNDU. The third semester students of B. Voc e-Commerce and Digital Marketing performed well in the final examination. Jiya Luthra scored 380 marks out of 425, bagging the top rank in the university. Urvi Kalia scored 373 marks, Kawalanoor and Kartik Arora scored 349 marks each, ranking second and sixth, respectively. Principal Neerja Dhingra congratulated the students for their exceptional performances.

Kanya Maha Vidyalaya student shines

Sharanjit Kaur, a fourth semester student of M.Sc (Physics) from Kanya Maha Vidyalaya, has qualified for the prestigious Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) Examination-2024 with flying colours. Expressing delight and gratitude, Sharanjit credited her success to the unwavering support and guidance received from her mentors and faculty members. Demonstrating exceptional proficiency in her chosen field of study, Sharanjit has secured a promising rank, marking a remarkable milestone in her academic journey. Principal Atima Sharma Dwivedi congratulated the student.

Workshop on redesigning of dresses

The Department of Fashion Designing of Hindu Kanya College, Kapurthala, organised a workshop on redesigning of dresses from old dupattas. The aim was to provide practical training about the latest techniques on re-purposing old clothing into new, stylish attires like cord sets and to make students aware that the upcycling of old clothes extends the life of textiles, reduces the demand for new resources and minimises the environmental impact of fashion production. Gagandeep Kaur, owner of Sui Dhaga Boutique, Kapurthala, conducted the workshop. Sarika Kanda, Head of the Home Science and Fashion Designing Department, thanked the expert.

HMV Collegiate school results out

Class XI students of HMV Collegiate Senior Secondary School have secured top positions in various streams. In humanities, Tanvi got 96.8% to rank first, followed by Sukriti Miglani (93%) and Angel Mattu (92.4%). In commerce stream, Manpreet Kaur, Simran Kumari, Sonakshi stood first, second and third with 98.2%, 97%, and 94% marks, respectively. The medical stream saw Jiya and Navjeet jointly bagging the top spot with 93.4%. Principal Ajay Sareen congratulated the students and encouraged them to perform better in future. School coordinator Seema Marwaha said various skills of the students were developed through quiz, group discussion, writing competitions, sports competitions and slogan writing competitions.

Jashan celebrations at gndu

Amritsar: On the third day of Guru Nanak Dev University’s ongoing four-day Jashan-2024 celebration, captivating performances by student artistes and participation of esteemed guests were the highlights. The day was dedicated to showcasing creativity and artistic expression, with various departments presenting group dance performances. The Dasmesh Auditorium reverberated with applause as students depicted Punjab’s folk culture, ancient traditions and societal themes through vibrant dance forms. Noteworthy performances different departments underscored the university’s diverse talent pool. Eminent singers and Bollywood personalities, Satinder Sartaj and Neeru Bajwa, would attend the closing ceremony on Thursday.

