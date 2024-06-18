Campus notes: DAV College holds bridge course

Amritsar: The Postgraduate Department of Economics at DAV College organised a bridge course in Economics, designed to provide a comprehensive foundation for the students of BBA/BA/BSc (Eco), who wish to enhance their understanding of economic principles and applications. Principal Amardeep Gupta shared that the course was tailored to bridge the gap for those transitioning from different academic backgrounds into the field of economics or for those aiming to refresh their knowledge. Principal Gupta also said the course was free of charge and aimed to productively utilise the time of students for the preparation of coming semesters. HOD Economics Department Kamal Kishore and coordinator of the course Manish Kapoor said the Course offered an intensive curriculum that covered key economic theories, principles and analytical tools. The programme was structured to equip participants with the skills required to understand and analyse economic issues at both micro and macro levels. TNS

Mehr Chand Polytechnic College

Jalandhar: Mehr Chand Polytechnic College has once again been awarded the best Polytechnic in North India for its distinguished achievements in the field of technical education. Principal Jagroop Singh received the honour from famous Bollywood actor Tusshar Kapoor in Mumbai. The selection for the award was made by Eminent Research Brand Icon team. Principal Jagroop said the college had received the award for outstanding achievements of students in academic, cultural, placement, research, curricular and co-curricular activities. He said the college had already received this award from NITTTR Chandigarh for 2022-23, which was a technical research institute of the Central Government.

Seth Hukam Chand School

Various online activities were conducted by Seth Hukam Chand SD Public Senior Secondary School to celebrate Father’s Day. From heartfelt messages and thoughtful gifts to spending quality time, Father’s Day gave an opportunity to the students to show their fathers how much they loved and valued them. Students participated enthusiastically in the activities along with their fathers and enjoyed.

Eklavya School

Eklavya School, Jalandhar, celebrated Father’s Day. Pre-primary students along with their fathers participated in bonding exercises that included jogging on the spot, passing the ball, throwing and catching the ball. Chairman JK Gupta explained the significance of Father’s Day. Primary students giggled and enjoyed the acts performed by their fathers. Director Seema Handa said it was a day to celebrate the role that Father’s played in one’s lives. Fathers play a vital role in the development of their children. Middle school students prepared a sandwich using ingredients of their choice and participated in lemonade-making. Principal Komal Arora remarked that a father was like a superhero, who was always ready to take on everyday troubles for his children.

State Public School

It is a proud moment for State Public School, Nakodar, as its student Jasnoor Kaur made her parents, teachers and school proud by scoring 684/720 marks in the NEET exam. School President Narottam Singh, Vice-President Gagandeep, Director Ritu Bhanot, Principal Sonia Sachdeva and teachers congratulated the student.