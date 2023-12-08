Campus notes: Eklavya School

Our Correspondent

Jalandhar: Eklavya School observed ‘Armed Forces Flag Day’ on Thursday. As a part of the celebration, various activities were organised for the students of pre-primary and primary classes. The students of pre-primary did the colouring activity. UKG kids dedicated a song ‘Teen rang ka pyara jhanda’ to the soldiers. The students of Class 1 and 2 did the slogan writing and students of Class 3, 4 and 5 did the poster making activity. A group dance performance was given by the students of Class 4 and 5. Principal of the school, Komal Arora, said Flag Day gains more significance as it considers that it is the responsibility of the civilian population of India to take care of the families and dependents of the armed forces personnel who fight for the country.

State Public School, Jalandhar Cantt

State Public School, Jalandhar Cantt. organised maths wizard for classes 1 to 8. The competition was carried on with different levels. The first level was open for all the students and was done in the written form. From this level, the students were taken to the second level from every section of each class. The students competed against each other at level two which was done on stage with the help of different rounds. After level two, a maths wizard was selected from each class. The winners include Arpit from Class 1, Adharv from Class 2, Madhav from Class 3, Seerat Kailey from Class 4, Jasmine Kaur from Class 5, Noorpreet Kaur from Class 6, Harmandeep Kaur from Class 7 and Sakshi from Class 8. The competition was coordinated under the guidance of Sapna Devi. Principal Savina Bahl congratulated all the winners.

Apeejay Institute of Management

Apeejay Institute of Management and Engineering Technical Campus organised Apeejay Zenith-2023, an inter-school multi-event meet in their premises. The event comprised various literary, creative, and IT competitions. More than 1,000 students from 25 different schools of Punjab like Jalandhar Public School, Jaitewali, British Victoria School, Goindwal, Kendriya Vidayalaya School, Cambridge School, Kariha, Nobel School, CT Public School, Dehradoon International Public School, Bhabiana, Apeejay School Ramandi, Apeejay School Mahavir Marg, etc. along with many others participated in the event. There were 20 competitions which included business plan, debate, quiz competition, mehndi, rangoli, PowerPoint presentation, cartooning, on-the-spot painting, network LAN gaming, group dance, folk dance, science model exhibition, solo dance, solo song, group song, stand-up comedy/ mimicry/ mono acting, fastest mathematician, programming skills, best out of waste competition and treasure hunt. Dr Rajesh Bagga, director, welcomed all the students from various schools.

CJS Public School

CJS Public School organised an inter-house e-poster making contest on the topic ‘Cyber Security’ for the Class XI students under the guidance of chairperson Neena Mittal and principal Ravi Suta. The winners were Harasis Channi (XI commerce) of Meghna House who got the first position, Kritika (XI non-medical) of Kaveri House who got the second position, Gurjinder Singh (XI non-medical) of Krishna House got the third rank. The principal appreciated the efforts of students and gave away certificates.

Woodland school judokas shine

Hoshiarpur: Woodland Overseas School’s budding judo talents showcased an outstanding performance at the CBSE National Judo Championship, closing the competition with an overall trophy and two gold medals. Kanwarpreet Kaur and Damika Dub, students of Woodland Overseas School, demonstrated exceptional skills at the championship held at Modern School, Noida. The event witnessed fierce competition with the participation of 1,000 students from 354 schools across nine zones, including one foreign zone, the UAE. Kanwarpreet Kaur, in particular, has consistently proven her mettle at both international and national levels at such a young age. Notably, Kanwarpreet Kaur has asserted her dominance in judo by securing the title of National Champion for three consecutive years.