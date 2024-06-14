Campus notes: Expert Talk on 5G Technologies

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar: The Department of Electronics and Communication Engineering (ECE) at Lyallpur Khalsa College Technical Campus recently organised an expert talk on the topic ‘5G Technologies’. Students were provided insights into the latest advancements in wireless communication. The event featured Neetu Sood, associate professor in the Department of Electronics and Communication Engineering at Dr B R Ambedkar National Institute of Technology, Jalandhar. She delivered a lecture on the on the diverse applications and implications of 5G technologies, including healthcare, transportation, and entertainment. Sukhbir Singh Chatha, director, Academic Affairs (KCL Group) and R S Deol, director (LKCTC), expressed their satisfaction with the conduct of the event.

KMV programmes get AICTE approval

Kanya Maha Vidyalaya announced the approval of the All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) for its courses, including BBA, BCA, BBA (Airlines and Airport Management) and BBA (Business Innovations and Entrepreneurship) programmes. Principal Atima Sharma Dwivedi averred that new age programmes are designed to meet the current demands of the job market, equipping students with skills that are highly sought after by employers. The principal said the college aimed at providing an environment of innovation, critical thinking, and professional growth, preparing our students to become leaders in their respective fields.

Crash course on english

The English Literary Society of Lyallpur Khalsa College organised a week-long crash course titled ‘English for Everyone’ from June 5 to 12. The crash course aimed to build students’ confidence in communicating in English in their daily lives. It was inaugurated by Principal Jaspal Singh, along with Vice-Principal and Head of the Department Jasreen Kaur. The principal commended the students for enrolling in the course to enhance their skill set. Jasreen Kaur emphasised that investing time and efforts in learning to communicate effectively would significantly improve their career prospects. In the course, the participants were taught how to greet others in different situations, how to introduce oneself and others in both formal and informal settings, vocabulary building, common pronunciation mistakes, interview skills, body language, and writing letters and resumes. Geetanjali Mahajan, president of the English Literary Society, conceptualised the programme and noted that immersion is the best way to learn any language.

Department gets NBA Accreditation

The Department of Computer Science and Engineering, School of Engineering, Design and Automation at GNA University has been awarded accreditation by the National Board of Accreditation (NBA). The NBA accreditation is a significant milestone for GNA University, reflecting its dedication to providing high-quality education and fostering an environment conducive to academic and professional growth. The Department of Computer Science and Engineering at GNA University offers cutting-edge programmes that are designed to keep pace with the rapidly evolving technology landscape.

