Campus notes: Felicitation ceremony

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar: The high achievers were felicitated at MGN Public School, Kapurthala, to acknowledge the outstanding performance of the merit holders of CBSE Class XII and X. The event was held by the school principal, coordinators and teachers and attended by students and their proud parents. The day commenced with the invocation of the Almighty. Thirty students of Class XII and 20 students of Class X were felicitated. She wished them success in all their future endeavours. She also lauded the team of educators from MGNPS, Kapurthala for their unwavering support and dedication in nurturing every student’s potential.

Buddha Purnima

On the auspicious occasion of Buddha Jayanti, Eklavya School held a vibrant celebration. The day commenced with a solemn prayer session. Students of Class 6 Gurleen Mattu and Kirandeep Kaur delivered a speech on Buddha’s moral kindness and empathy. Senior students also recited the famous mantra, “Buddham Sharanam Gacchami”. Along with the teachers, students also meditated for 10 minutes. It gave them a lot of positive energy for the day. Aarti Midha advised the students to meditate daily. Seema Handa, Director, emphasised the importance of instilling the values of compassion, tolerance and empathy in the younger generation, inspired by the teachings of Lord Buddha.

New Education Policy discussed

Kanya Maha Vidyalaya has introduced many new initiatives and reforms in education that are in sync with the New Education Policy. Along with various new programmes, compulsory value-added programmes are introduced with each semester, said principal Dr Atima Sharma Dwivedi. She said that these courses included moral education, gender sensitisation/personality development, social outreach and innovation, entrepreneurship and creative thinking/job readiness. All these programmes are specially designed with the holistic development and growth of students in mind, she said.

Best Cadet Award

Two NCC cadets of IK Gujral Punjab Technical University (IKG PTU) have been selected as the best cadets. They are Archita Katoch and Aditya. Cadet Archita Katoch has been selected for the first prize in “CWS Best Award” that carries a Rs 4,500 cash prize and Cadet Aditya for the “Best Cadet Award” on 21 Punjab Battalion, NCC, Kapurthala. Vice-Chancellor Prof Susheel Mittal honoured both the cadets for the achievement in the university campus and wished them a bright future. Registrar Dr SK Misra congratulated the NCC team of the campus for the achievement. Both the cadets have also been honoured in the university. NSS in-charge of university main campus Dr Chandra Prakash and NCC in-charge Dr Naveen Kumar Sharma said that their students actively participate in other activities along with studies and this achievement is due to team work.

Essay writing competition

The English Literary Society of PCM SD College for Women organised an essay writing competition on the topic ‘The impact of technology on modern literature’. As society hurtles forward into an increasingly digital age, the convergence of technology and literature has become a subject of both fascination and concern. This competition invited participants to explore the multifaceted relationship between technology and literature, delving into its effects on creativity, narrative structure, reader engagement and the preservation of literary heritage. Ankita of BA Semester VI bagged the first position, Poornima of BA Semester II got second position and Mudita of BA Semester II managed to get the third position. Principal Prof Pooja Prashar lauded the Head of Department, Ujla Dada Joshi, for organising an activity to nurture the creative skills of students.

Project awarded

Dr Ritu Pal, Assistant Professor, PG Department of Physics, DAV College, Jalandhar, has been granted an opportunity to lead a research project titled ‘Exploring the dynamics of solitons and rogue waves in erbium-doped fiber system’ under the prestigious CSIR-ASPIRE scheme. The project, slated to span 24 months and valued at Rs 9 lakh, holds immense promise for unravelling mysteries within the realm of physics. Principal Dr Rajesh Kumar and Head of the Physics Department Dr Kunwer Rajeev have extended their congratulations to Dr Pal, wishing her success in the venture.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#CBSE #Kapurthala