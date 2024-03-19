 Campus notes: Flying training programme : The Tribune India

CT World School celebrates graduation of its kindergarten students with a memorable ceremony in Jalandhar.



Tribune News Service

Jalandhar: Emm Aar International School’s 10 junior NCC cadets from Class 8 have completed a flying training programme at Air Force Station, Adampur. Selected by 1 Pb Air Squadron NCC, Jalandhar, these cadets demonstrated exceptional dedication and passion for aviation, earning them the prestigious opportunity. The cadets — Navneet Kaur, Apsana Khatoon, Maganjot Nijjar, Simran Deep, Vikramjit Singh, Divyansh, Sahibinder Singh, Dushant Chopra, Lovepreet Singh and Sehajpreet Singh — embarked on an unforgettable journey along with Commanding Officer Manish Sharma. During the flying training, the cadets had the opportunity to experience the breathtaking beauty of surroundings from the skies. They were delighted to fly over their school and witness the picturesque view of campus, adorned with lush greenery. School Chairman Dr Sarav Mohan Tandon and Principal Navdeep Vashishta congratulated the cadets on their accomplishment. CEO Mohit Shinde also remarked that the cadets expressed their desire to join the defence forces and serve their nation.

Giant EVM replica at polytechnic

A giant concrete replica of an electronic voting machine (EVM) has been created by the students of Mehr Chand Polytechnic College for creating awareness among the students and general public about the importance of right to vote. The machine, placed on a raised platform, depicts all the components or units of an EVM like ballot unit, VVPAT and control unit. The concrete machine has become a selfie point for the students and young voters. Principal Dr Jagroop Singh took an oath along with staff and students and urged them to exercise their right to vote. He also praised the efforts of students in setting up the concrete EVM which is a novel concept in the region.

Talk on AI for digital marketing

The Training and Placement Committee of School of Management and Institution Innovation Council at Lyallpur Khalsa College Technical Campus organised a talk on 'Applications of Artificial Intelligence for Digital Marketing'. The resource person was Gurpreet Singh, Director, GTB Infotech Pvt Ltd. He discussed the importance of digital marketing in current dynamic business world. He also compared the advantages of digital marketing over traditional marketing and how it can be used as a competitive edge. He demonstrated the use of applications like ChatGPT, Google Gemini, Mid Journey, Open AI interface etc for writing text, creating images and videos. He assured of an MoU with LKCTC for enhancing future internship and placement opportunities for our students.

Conference on Punjabi language, AI

IK Gujral Punjab Technical University (IKGPTU) is set to organise a one-day conference on Punjabi language and artificial intelligence on March 22 at its main campus, Kapurthala. The conference has been planned considering the urgent need for enabling the Punjabi language for artificial intelligence. It is learnt that artificial intelligence (AI) can work in many languages but the Punjabi language is not one of them. The event has been planned to brainstorm upon the matter and create awareness among Punjabis to initiate efforts in the direction to strengthen the language in the AI arena so that the latest techno-linguistic advancements include Punjabi also. The conference is being organised in association with Bharatiya Bhasha Samiti (BBS), New Delhi. "It shall be the first conference on this subject in the entire Punjab and it shall be an excellent platform to hold discussions on the actions required to be taken for building Punjabi supported by artificial intelligence," said Vice-Chancellor Dr Susheel Mittal.

Consumer Day observed

Eklavya School observed Consumer Day in the school campus. The senior and middle school students participated in a poster-making competition, quiz competition and essay writing competition. A video was shown to the students of Class XII on consumer rights. Komal Arora, Principal of Eklavya School, said, “Every consumer needs to realise his rights and needs to know when they are getting cheated or fooled and more importantly, when they can raise objections against any purchase of a product or service.”

week-long NSS camp inaugurated

The National Service Scheme (NSS) unit of DAV Institute of Engineering and Technology is organising a one-week residential NSS camp from March 16 to 22. Dr Sanjeev Naval, Principal, DAVIET, emphasised the need for environmental protection and cultivating responsibility. He urged volunteers to be agents of change, focusing on waste disposal and mindful technology use. The camp, funded by the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports, aims for all-round personality development. Dr Ashok Kumar, NSS Programme Officer, highlighted leadership and problem-solving skills development. The camp's structure includes various teams with specific roles like logistics, media and food management. Dr MK Kaushik shared valuable experiences with volunteers, alongside other attendees. The camp aims to promote social responsibility, environmental consciousness, and community engagement.

Focus laid on women’s education

Amritsar: Hindu College hosted a special programme to celebrate women's contribution to society and nation building. Dr Rakesh Joshi, principal of the college, said the programme was crafted to laud women from diverse spheres for their exemplary contributions to society. Dr Swaraj Grover, a luminary in social work and recipient of the Presidential Award, as the chief guest underscored the pivotal role of education and economic autonomy in fostering women empowerment, advocating for a concerted focus on women’s education.

