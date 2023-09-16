 Campus notes: Grandparents Day celebrated : The Tribune India

Jalandhar: Grandparents Day was celebrated in Innokids, the pre-primary school of all the five schools of Innocent Hearts, under the theme ‘The Greatest Blessing — Grand Pa and Grand Ma’, in which grandparents of the children were specially invited by the school management. A colourful cultural programme was presented for the grandparents, in which grandparents danced to old songs. The school management has organised various games for them like playing with marbles, spinning top, tip-cat, skipping rope and ludo. The children looked very happy playing traditional games with them in the school itself. An exhibition was organised of the things lying on grandmother’s terrace, in which old black and white TV, transistor, radio, mortar, chati madani, handfan, chhikku, chhaj, mortar and pestle, etc. were kept.

Workshop on Hoop Art

The PG Department of Fashion Designing of Lyallpur Khalsa College for Women organised a one-day workshop on the occasion of ‘World Textile Day’. The workshop was dedicated to hoop art on the theme “Trash to treasure”. Students were given demonstrations about hand embroidery where they learned about hoop setup, experiment with stitches and how to convert a hoop into a beautiful wall hanging from total ragged fabrics. Principal Navjot appreciated the efforts done by Manjeet Kaur, head, PG Department of Fashion Designing, and her team members for the completion of this workshop.

International Literacy Day

The NSS unit of DAV College celebrated International Literacy Day. Principal Rajesh Kumar graced the occasion as the chief guest. He congratulated NSS volunteers for celebrating such a day with great initiative. He emphasised that being a responsible citizen of the country, it is our duty to inform the people around us about the importance of education in human life. On the occasion, NSS coordinator Dr Sahib Singh discussed in detail about the beginning of World Literacy Day and said that education plays an important role in the life of a human being through which the evils spread in the society can be removed. Head, Punjabi Department, Dr Ashok Kumar Khurana and some NSS volunteers also shared their views.

Hindi Diwas celebrated

Hindi Diwas was celebrated in the premises of Montgomery Guru Nanak College of Education. Poster-making, slogan writing and speech competitions were organised on the theme ‘Bharat Ki Bhasha Hindi’. In poster-making competition, Shonima Dugg got first position, Anushka Kamal stood second, Riya bagged third position and Muskan got consolation prize. In slogan writing competition, Akshay Singla got first, Anshica Kalia stood second, Rupika Sharma bagged third position and Bandana got consolation prize. In speech competition, Ranchana Kumari got the first position, Tamanna stood second, Sakshi Tiwari bagged third position and Jaspreet Kaur got consolation prize.

Reel Making Competition

The students of Hans Raj Mahila Maha Vidyalaya won the first prize in reel making competition of Red Ribbon Club of Jalandhar. The students were from BVoc Journalism and Media semester III. Principal Ajay Sareen congratulated the students and told that the topic of reel making was HIV/AIDS awareness. The students made a reel of 60 seconds based on the theme of promoting HIV testing. The winning team members were Reena, Richa, Mehak and Seema. Their associates were Damanpreet, Deepa, Sehar, Diksha. The winners were awarded with medals, certificates and cheque of Rs 3,000. They were awarded at a well-attended function. On the occasion, Dr Anish Dua, professor, zoology department, GNDU, Amritsar, in charge Red Ribbon Club of HMV. Kuljit Kaur, co- in charge, Dr Deepali, head of MCVP department, and Rama Sharma were also present.

