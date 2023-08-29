 Campus notes: Guest lecture on culinary arts : The Tribune India

  • Jalandhar
  • Campus notes: Guest lecture on culinary arts

Campus notes: Guest lecture on culinary arts

Campus notes: Guest lecture on culinary arts

An expert delivers a lecture on technological advancement in culinary arts at GNA University, Phagwara. Tribune photo



Tribune News Service

Jalandhar: GNA Centre of Excellence for Culinary Arts, School of Hospitality, GNA University, organised a guest lecture on ‘Technological advancement in culinary arts’. Sumit Talwar, executive chef at the Courtyard by Marriott, Amritsar, was the resource person for the lecture. The objective of conducting the lecture was to make students aware of the technological advancement in culinary arts. During the lecture, the resource person threw light on the concept of automated cooking equipment, such as robotic arms and intelligent ovens, to prepare food. He even shared the concept of machines being faster and more efficient than humans, allowing chefs to focus on more complex tasks. The chef shared the technical evolution of food and cooking techniques. Dr VK Rattan, Vice-Chancellor, Dr Hemant Sharma, Pro Vice-Chancellor, Dr Monika Hanspal, Dean Academics, Dr Deepak Kumar, Dean, School of Hospitality, Dhiraj Pathak, HOD School of Hospitality, motivated the faculty and students to come up with such innovative ideas to make teaching and learning more interesting and fruitful.

Best-out-of-waste competition

The Department of Environmental Studies and PG Department of Zoology of Kanya Maha Vidyalaya jointly organised a ‘Best out of waste’ activity to develop the ability to think and create something new and innovative in the students. Students of college and collegiate participated in the activity. Manmeet Kaur of B.Com Semester 3 bagged the first position, Komalpreet of +2 Arts and Simran from B.Sc Medical Semester 1 bagged the second and third positions respectively in the competition. Principal Prof Atima Sharma Dwivedi congratulated the students for participating in the competition.

Science Olympiad Foundation results

The students of CT World School have shown good results in the Science Olympiad Foundation (SOF) examinations for the academic year 2022-23. In the highly competitive International Mathematics Olympiad (IMO), Ryan, a third grader, secured the coveted gold medal, demonstrating his exceptional aptitude for mathematics. Pranav earned a gold medal in the National Science Olympiad (NSO), showcasing his outstanding knowledge and passion for science. The eighth grade students, Pratham Garg and Jaskaran Singh, achieved remarkable results in the International General Knowledge Olympiad (IGKO). Pratham Garg clinched a gold medal, a cash prize of Rs 5,000 and a distinction certificate. Jaskaran Singh earned a zonal silver medal, a cash prize of Rs 2,500 and a distinction certificate. Tarandeep Singh, also in eighth grade, achieved a distinction gold medal showcasing his expertise in both General Knowledge and English. CT World School principal Amita said that the achievements reflect the school's commitment to fostering a nurturing and conducive environment for academic excellence.

University exams

Mishika Sukhija, a student of Apeejay College of Fine Arts, Jalandhar, has secured the fourth position in the final exams of BA Journalism and Mass Communication conducted by Guru Nanak Dev University. With a score of 2163 out of 2700, Mishika claimed the top spot in the college as well. Principal Dr Neerja Dhingra congratulated her on the achievement and wished her a bright future. Dr Neerja Dhingra also praised the efforts of Assistant Professor Nivedita Khosla from the BA Journalism and Mass Communication Department for guiding Mishika towards this accomplishment.

Sports Day celebrated

Eklavya school celebrated National Sports Day. The day started with a prayer which was followed by a march past by the students. An award ceremony was held for different types of sports activities like cricket, badminton and kho-kho, collect the ball, one-leg race, chess etc. Director Seema Handa told the students about physical fitness and strength. Administrator Dimple Malhotra motivated the students by telling that sports teaches discipline, respect, leadership and team work. Principal Komal Arora encouraged the achievers and congratulated them.

Two-day rakhi exhibition

To nurture creativity and inculcate an aesthetic sense in the students, a two-day rakhi exhibition-cum-sale was organised by the ‘Earn While You Learn’ unit of the Post-Graduate Department of Fashion Designing of PCM SD College for Women. The exhibition was set up in the main block on the first day and in the IT block of the college on the consecutive day. Like every year, this year too the exhibition proved to be a huge success. To make hand-made rakhis, students used diverse materials commonly available in every home such as colourful papers, threads, stones, pearls, glass beads etc. Besides making decorative rakhis, the students also made stylish Lumba rakhis for their sisters-in-law. A good number of rakhis were sold on the spot. President Naresh Budhia, senior vice-president Vinod Dada and Principal Prof Pooja Prashar congratulated the students.

Placement

Four students of CSE 2020-24 batch from Lyallpur Khalsa College Technical Campus have been selected by the Pie Infocomm as junior software developer. The Department of Training and Placement conducted a session in which four students, Ajayjit Kaur, Harsimran Kaur, Sarthak Gupta and Vishal Gupta from B.Tech CSE got selected with a package of Rs 6.5 lakh per annum. They will join the company in July 2024 after completing their degree. Sukhbir Singh Chatha, Director, Academic Affairs, KCL Group, and Dr RS Deol, Director, LKCTC, congratulated the students.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Nation

Chandrayaan-3's Pragyan rover encounters 4-metre diameter crater on lunar surface, retraces path; ISRO releases fresh pictures

2
Chandigarh

Doctor dragged for 50 metres on car's bonnet in Panchkula; video surfaces

3
Sports

Watch Neeraj Chopra invite Pakistan's Arshad Nadeem under India flag in this beautiful video after javelin throw final

4
Chandigarh

Doctor couple from Mohali leads mid-air rescue of critical infant

5
Amritsar

SGPC raises objection to actor wearing kirpan in ‘objectionable manner’ in movie scene; threatens legal action

6
Punjab

Punjab cabinet approves reduction in discretionary grants of CM, ministers

7
India

Dalit woman stripped, son beaten to death by men over daughter's sexual harassment case

8
Haryana

Shobha yatra: Nuh wears deserted look amid tight security; 15 seers, right-wing group leaders pray at Nalhar temple

9
Chandigarh

New Chandigarh: Omaxe residents protest poor facilities

10
Punjab

Sidhu Moosewala's father: Lawrence Bishnoi getting special treatment

Don't Miss

View All
The Humble Great: Neeraj Chopra's rise from a chubby village kid to Indian sporting pantheon
Sports

The Humble Great: Neeraj Chopra's rise from a chubby village kid to Indian sporting pantheon

Built to last: The devastation in Himachal has brought the focus back on traditional architecture
Features

Built to last: The devastation in Himachal has brought the focus back on traditional architecture

Punjab’s Amirtbir sets another Guinness World Record for pushups
Punjab

Punjab's Kuwar Amritbir Singh sets another Guinness World Record for pushups

The Tribune EXCLUSIVE: Udham Singh’s fingerprints discovered at police academy
Punjab

The Tribune Exclusive: Shaheed Udham Singh's fingerprints discovered at Punjab Police Academy, Phillaur

Indian Origin family becomes Miss World America pageant owners
Punjab

Punjabi-origin family now owns Miss World America pageant

Patiala duo part of Chandrayaan-3 team
Punjab

Patiala duo part of Chandrayaan-3 team

Armed with visa, parents seek grooms to fund girls’ education
Punjab

IELTS Brides: Armed with visa, Punjabi parents seek grooms to fund girls' education

22 spots along rim of Bhakra reservoir prone to landslides: GSI
Punjab

22 spots along rim of Bhakra reservoir prone to landslides: GSI

Top News

After Ch-3 success, ISRO set to launch solar mission on Sept 2

After Ch-3 success, ISRO set to launch solar mission on Sept 2

Aditya-L1 spacecraft to be India’s first space-based observa...

Putin dials Modi, says unable to attend G20 meet

Putin dials Modi, says unable to attend G20 meet

will be present: trudeau

INDIA to meet this week, Sonia may get lead role

INDIA to meet this week, Sonia may get lead role

No yatra, cops escort group of 50 to Nuh temples

No yatra, cops escort group of 50 to Nuh temples

Rover encounters 4-m-wide crater, alters path

Rover encounters 4-m-wide crater, alters path


Cities

View All

Drone sorties: Police register FIRs to nail drug smugglers

Drone sorties: Police register FIRs to nail drug smugglers

National Sports Day: Amritsar needs more facilities to hone sporting talent

Leadership should be open to ideas, says poet-scientist Gauhar Raza

Kar Sewa sect head honoured for providing help to flood-hit

Rising cases of dengue, chikungunya add to Amritsar residents’ worries

Drug smugglers attack police team, 2 cops hurt

Drug smugglers attack police team, 2 cops hurt

THE TRIBUNE IMPACT: MC gets cracking, removes pvt fences from public parks

THE TRIBUNE IMPACT: MC gets cracking, removes pvt fences from public parks

PU POLLS: Cops list 92 ‘troublemakers’, tell them to furnish bonds

PU POLLS: No let-up in security on campus despite dip in violent incidents

Free travel facility for Chandigarh policemen in CTU buses

Sanitary official sacked, another suspended on repeated plaints

Two boys sexually assaulted by classmates in Delhi govt school

Two boys sexually assaulted by classmates in Delhi govt school

Supertech twin tower demolition: Year on, no action yet against erring officials

Delhi ex-MLA gets 4-month jail for ignoring court summons

108 ambulance proves lifesaver as staff help 2 women in labour

108 ambulance proves lifesaver as staff help 2 women in labour

Ensure use of treated water for construction works: ADC

Man nabbed with 150-gm heroin

3 drug peddlers land in police net

Residents of Ajit Nagar rue dirty water supply

Rs 40-crore boost to health infrastructure, 12 new projects completed in Ludhiana district

Rs 40-crore boost to health infrastructure, 12 new projects completed in Ludhiana district

Rainfall causes waterlogging, sewer overflow; motorists face traffic snarls in Ludhiana

Power supply hit in most areas in Ludhiana

Ludhiana gets 18.6 mm rainfall

Ward Watch Ward No 26: Overflowing sewers, lack of development trouble Ludhiana residents