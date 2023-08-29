Campus notes: Guest lecture on culinary arts

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar: GNA Centre of Excellence for Culinary Arts, School of Hospitality, GNA University, organised a guest lecture on ‘Technological advancement in culinary arts’. Sumit Talwar, executive chef at the Courtyard by Marriott, Amritsar, was the resource person for the lecture. The objective of conducting the lecture was to make students aware of the technological advancement in culinary arts. During the lecture, the resource person threw light on the concept of automated cooking equipment, such as robotic arms and intelligent ovens, to prepare food. He even shared the concept of machines being faster and more efficient than humans, allowing chefs to focus on more complex tasks. The chef shared the technical evolution of food and cooking techniques. Dr VK Rattan, Vice-Chancellor, Dr Hemant Sharma, Pro Vice-Chancellor, Dr Monika Hanspal, Dean Academics, Dr Deepak Kumar, Dean, School of Hospitality, Dhiraj Pathak, HOD School of Hospitality, motivated the faculty and students to come up with such innovative ideas to make teaching and learning more interesting and fruitful.

Best-out-of-waste competition

The Department of Environmental Studies and PG Department of Zoology of Kanya Maha Vidyalaya jointly organised a ‘Best out of waste’ activity to develop the ability to think and create something new and innovative in the students. Students of college and collegiate participated in the activity. Manmeet Kaur of B.Com Semester 3 bagged the first position, Komalpreet of +2 Arts and Simran from B.Sc Medical Semester 1 bagged the second and third positions respectively in the competition. Principal Prof Atima Sharma Dwivedi congratulated the students for participating in the competition.

Science Olympiad Foundation results

The students of CT World School have shown good results in the Science Olympiad Foundation (SOF) examinations for the academic year 2022-23. In the highly competitive International Mathematics Olympiad (IMO), Ryan, a third grader, secured the coveted gold medal, demonstrating his exceptional aptitude for mathematics. Pranav earned a gold medal in the National Science Olympiad (NSO), showcasing his outstanding knowledge and passion for science. The eighth grade students, Pratham Garg and Jaskaran Singh, achieved remarkable results in the International General Knowledge Olympiad (IGKO). Pratham Garg clinched a gold medal, a cash prize of Rs 5,000 and a distinction certificate. Jaskaran Singh earned a zonal silver medal, a cash prize of Rs 2,500 and a distinction certificate. Tarandeep Singh, also in eighth grade, achieved a distinction gold medal showcasing his expertise in both General Knowledge and English. CT World School principal Amita said that the achievements reflect the school's commitment to fostering a nurturing and conducive environment for academic excellence.

University exams

Mishika Sukhija, a student of Apeejay College of Fine Arts, Jalandhar, has secured the fourth position in the final exams of BA Journalism and Mass Communication conducted by Guru Nanak Dev University. With a score of 2163 out of 2700, Mishika claimed the top spot in the college as well. Principal Dr Neerja Dhingra congratulated her on the achievement and wished her a bright future. Dr Neerja Dhingra also praised the efforts of Assistant Professor Nivedita Khosla from the BA Journalism and Mass Communication Department for guiding Mishika towards this accomplishment.

Sports Day celebrated

Eklavya school celebrated National Sports Day. The day started with a prayer which was followed by a march past by the students. An award ceremony was held for different types of sports activities like cricket, badminton and kho-kho, collect the ball, one-leg race, chess etc. Director Seema Handa told the students about physical fitness and strength. Administrator Dimple Malhotra motivated the students by telling that sports teaches discipline, respect, leadership and team work. Principal Komal Arora encouraged the achievers and congratulated them.

Two-day rakhi exhibition

To nurture creativity and inculcate an aesthetic sense in the students, a two-day rakhi exhibition-cum-sale was organised by the ‘Earn While You Learn’ unit of the Post-Graduate Department of Fashion Designing of PCM SD College for Women. The exhibition was set up in the main block on the first day and in the IT block of the college on the consecutive day. Like every year, this year too the exhibition proved to be a huge success. To make hand-made rakhis, students used diverse materials commonly available in every home such as colourful papers, threads, stones, pearls, glass beads etc. Besides making decorative rakhis, the students also made stylish Lumba rakhis for their sisters-in-law. A good number of rakhis were sold on the spot. President Naresh Budhia, senior vice-president Vinod Dada and Principal Prof Pooja Prashar congratulated the students.

Placement

Four students of CSE 2020-24 batch from Lyallpur Khalsa College Technical Campus have been selected by the Pie Infocomm as junior software developer. The Department of Training and Placement conducted a session in which four students, Ajayjit Kaur, Harsimran Kaur, Sarthak Gupta and Vishal Gupta from B.Tech CSE got selected with a package of Rs 6.5 lakh per annum. They will join the company in July 2024 after completing their degree. Sukhbir Singh Chatha, Director, Academic Affairs, KCL Group, and Dr RS Deol, Director, LKCTC, congratulated the students.