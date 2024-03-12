Campus notes: HMV Collegiate Sen Sec School

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar: A havan for the new academic session 2024-25 for senior secondary students was performed at HMV Collegiate Senior Secondary School. Principal Prof Ajay Sareen paid homage to reformer Maharishi Dayanand Saraswati on the auspicious occasion of Rishi Dayanand Bodh Utsav. She inspired them to follow his ideals and uplift society with power and light of knowledge. With her powerful words, she inspired the young students to develop sustainably with diligence and self-control. Dr Seema Marwaha, Dean Academics and School Coordinator, congratulated the students on the commencement of the session.

Apeejay College of Fine Arts

The students of fashion makeover of Apeejay College of Fine Arts learnt hydra facial technique at Anthea salon. The students of Bachelor of Vocational Education (Beauty Culture and Cosmetology) second semester of Apeejay College of Fine Arts visited Anthea salon to learn the hydra facial technique under electrotherapy facial treatment. Principal Dr Neerja Dhingra said, “The practical implications of the theoretical knowledge is necessary and here at Apeejay, we ensure that the students get multiple platforms to learn outside the classroom as well.” They learnt about the types of skins, their requirements and when a facial is required. The students learnt the steps of doing a facial. Also, they learnt about the new procedures of facials. Apart from this, the students were also given information about professional facial brands and products.

DAV College

The PG Department of Zoology of DAV College under the aegis of Darwin Zoological Society celebrated World Wildlife Day-2024 under the theme, ‘Connecting people and planet: Exploring digital innovation in wildlife conservation’. The aim of the event was to raise awareness on the latest applications of digital technologies in wildlife conservation, trade and the impact on ecosystems and communities around the world. Various activities like museum exhibition, documentary show, poster (paper/digital), wildlife photography and health camp were organised. The students of UG and PG classes participated in the competitions. Dr Rajesh Kumar, Principal, appreciated the efforts of the department in conducting various programmes.

Lyallpur Khalsa College

Dr Navjot, Principal, Lyallpur Khalsa College for Women, was honoured at a special function organised in the college campus on the occasion of International Women’s Day. The chief guest at the function was Dr NK Neki, Professor and HOD, PIMS, and the guest of honour was Mohinder Singh Kainth, UAE, Governor awardee. Principal Dr Navjot was honoured as she has devoted her life to the empowerment of women, especially those who are meritorious but underprivileged. Many NGOs and philanthropists have also given financial aid to the meritorious students of the college. In this function, appreciation certificates were given to the students for their academic achievements and social work.

Eklavya School

Eklavya School celebrated International Women’s Day. Educators of the school made students aware about the concept behind celebrating Women’s Day. She informed the students that it is a global occasion to honour the achievements of women, recognise their contributions to society, and advocate gender equality. Lachveer Kaur of Class 5 gave a speech to honour the women leaders and women’s rights activists who advocated gender equality and gender justice. Students of middle school made posters to pay tribute to women leaders. Gurleen Bal spoke about the biography of Mother Teresa.

PCM SD College for Women

A student of PCM SD College for Women triumphed in the GNDU result of BCom Semester V with her performance. Kimpreet bagged the seventh position in the university, achieving a score of 268/350 marks (76.57 per cent). President Naresh Budhia, senior vice-president Vinod Dada and Principal Pooja Prasher, extended their heartfelt congratulations to the students. These achievements not only underscore the institution’s commitment but also serve as an inspiration to others, she said.

Spring Dale Senior School

Amritsar: Spring Dale Senior School, as part of its experiential learning programme, organised a two-day personality development camp for students of Class I, their parents and grandparents. The day started with yoga and meditation, followed by an array of physical activities, including relay race, tug-of-war and obstacle race etc. The parents also participated in fun activities and games such as musical chair competition and needle and thread race, whereas the grandparents enjoyed participating in balancing the ball game. Spring Dale Educational Society chairman Sahiljit Singh Sandhu said Abhiraj Singh was adjudged the best athlete among boys and Tanveen Kaur among girls. Principal Rajiv Kumar Sharma acknowledged the importance of the role of parents in reinforcing the values and skills imparted by the school.

BBK DAV College for Women

PG Department of Punjabi at BBK DAV College for Women organised a lecture on ‘Punjabi Language and Ethical Values’ to mark International Mother Language Day. Ajaib Singh Chatha, chairman, Jagat Punjabi Sabha, Canada, was the keynote speaker while Arvinder Singh Dhillon, lecturer, Political Science, District Institute of Elementary Training, Nabha, was the chief guest. Principal Pushpinder Walia life was fraught with numerous challenges, yet literature served as a guiding force, imparting invaluable lessons on navigating and conquering obstacles. Chatha said without the study of ethics, knowledge remained incomplete. Dhillon expressed concern about the risk to regional languages in the era of globalisation. He accentuated the need to preserve our mother tongue to protect our cultural identity. Sudarshan Kapoor, chairman, local committee said Punjabi was our mother tongue and it reflected our true identity.

DAV Public School

DAV Public School, Lawrence Road, organised ‘Fun Fair-FIESTA’ in the cantonment branch. The campus came alive with dance performances by students of UKG and Class III. Through the variety of dance performances students were exposed to the rich and diverse cultures of the world. Besides live performances, there were joy rides such as giant wheel, roller coaster, dragon ride, pirate ship etc. Numerous food stalls were set up, too. The chief guest, Mansa SP (Investigation) Manmohan Singh Aulakh inaugurated the event and said it required a great deal of hardwork to train young children.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.