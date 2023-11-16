 Campus notes: HMV organises SVEEP activities : The Tribune India

  Campus notes: HMV organises SVEEP activities

Campus notes: HMV organises SVEEP activities

Campus notes: HMV organises SVEEP activities

Students and teachers of HMV College organise SVEEP activities in Jalandhar. A Tribune Photo



Jalandhar: Hans Raj Mahila Maha Vidyalaya organised SVEEP activities under the guidance of Principal Prof Ajay Sareen. The PG Department of Political Science has conducted an inter-class essay writing competition on the topic, ‘My Vote, My Responsibility’. Nearly 30 students of HMV Collegiate Senior Secondary College and resident scholars participated in the competition. Principal Sareen congratulated the winners. School coordinator Dr Seema Marwaha, in-charge of the event Alka, coordinator, resident scholars, Dr Meenu Talwar and Dr Jiwan Devi, were also present.

Children’s Day celebrated

Guru Amar Dass Public School, Model Town, celebrated the birth anniversary of Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru, the first Prime Minister of India, with enthusiasm. The celebration started with shabad gayan. The students expressed their views about Children’s Day through poem recitation and speeches asking them not to waste their childhood and youth in sheer enjoyment and work hard and utilise their energy in positive pursuits. Divinity teacher Jasjit Kaur educated the students about ‘Veer Bal Diwas’ by recalling the sacrifices made by the Sahibzadas for the dignity of the community and nation.

Children’s Day at The Gurukul

Children’s Day was celebrated with enthusiasm at The Gurukul School. A special prayer meeting was organised. Students presented speeches and poems. School director Sushma Handa and principal Radha Gakhar said children are the future of the nation, and deserve love and respect for proper growth and development.

Seminar on entrepreneurship

Under the leadership of Principal Dr Jagroop Singh, Mehr Chand Polytechnic College organised a seminar on entrepreneurship development under the banner of Industry-Institute Interaction Cell. In-charge Hira Mahajan and Rajesh Kumar accorded a formal welcome to advocate Kumar Sambhav, a competitive exam coach, who was invited as the guest speaker. Addressing the queries of students, he explained with examples how one can help one’s country become a manufacturing hub. This is the only way to compete with the modern world, he said. Final year students of all classes participated in the seminar.

Inter-class declamation contest

An inter-class declamation contest for classes IX and XI was organised at CJS Public School under the guidance of Chairperson Neena Mittal and Principal Dr Ravi Suta. The topic for the contest was ‘Eco Friendly Diwali — Need of the time’. The contest was held to develop communication skills and promote critical thinking among the students. The winners were Harleen Kaur, Muskan Sharma and Harasis Channi.

Badminton competition for boys

Sports committee of the School of Management of Lyallpur Khalsa College Technical Campus organised a badminton competition for boys. The main objective was to ensure that students participate in sports to increase confidence, mental alertness and self-esteem. At these events, students from different departments who participated, were shortlisted for the semi-final. In the end, three students were declared as winners. Ashwani Kumar, Manveer and Gurpreet Kumar got the first, second and third positions, respectively. Dr Inderpal Singh, Dean Management Studies, lauded the efforts of the members and congratulated the winners.

‘My Story — Motivational Session’

In a bid to foster innovation and entrepreneurship among young students, PCM SD College for Women organised a ‘My Story — Motivational Session by Successful Innovators’. The event hosted by the institution’s Innovative Council, aimed to inspire and nurture the budding innovators of tomorrow. The highlight of the session was an insightful talk delivered by resource person Jatinder Kaur, the owner of Rimpi Makeovers in Jalandhar. Principal Pooja Prashar appreciated the efforts of the Innovative Council.

Photography tour

The Department of Applied Art of Apeejay College of Fine Arts took a step in enriching the educational experience of its students by organising a photography tour to the culturally vibrant city of Amritsar. The initiative was part of the curriculum aimed at providing students with practical insights into the art of photography and fostering cultural exchange. A total of 35 students, accompanied by faculty members, embarked on an educational journey to Amritsar, a city steeped in history and cultural significance. The primary objective of the tour was to immerse the students in a real-world photography environment, allowing them to apply theoretical knowledge gained in the classroom to practical scenarios. Principal Dr Neerja Dhingra appreciated the efforts of Anil Gupta, Anupreet and Kunj Arora for motivating the students to attend the photography tour.

