Campus notes: Innocent Hearts Group of Institutions

Join Whatsapp Channel

Innocent Hearts Group of Institutions, conducted its second Annual Academic Excellence Awards Ceremony in Jalandhar. Tribune photo



Tribune News Service

Jalandhar: Innocent Hearts Group of Institutions, Lohian, organised its second Annual Academic Excellence Awards Ceremony under the guidance of Disha – an initiative under Bowry Memorial Educational and Medical Trust. The event was organised to felicitate the academic achievement of Class X toppers, their mentors and principals. In the event, about 100 schools participated. Dr Rohan Bowry, Phaco-Refractive Surgeon and Medical Retina felicitated the achievers. Dr Palak Gupta Bowry, Director, CSR, also gave away the awards to the deserving candidates. Aradhana Bowry, (Executive Director), graced the event. Rahul Jain, (Deputy Director, schools and colleges), Dr Dheeraj Banati (Deputy Director, Planning and Expansions) and Dr Gagandeep Kaur Dhanju (Officiating In-charge), also joined the ceremony.

Mayor World School

Mayor World School organised a special assembly for Class V on the theme ‘’the healthier, the happier’’. The show was graced by Neerza Mayor (vice-chairperson), Sarita Madhok (Director) and Charu Trehan (Deputy Vice Principal). In the show ‘Yognatyam’, students showcased their yoga skills. To encourage healthy living and eating, students prepared an ‘’earthy garden salad’’. They enthralled the audience with a satirical dance-drama emphasising how complete health is achieved by eliminating mental stress. Zumba and salsa were also performed by the students.

Lyallpur Khalsa College

The NSS units and Red Ribbon Club of Lyallpur Khalsa College observed World AIDS Day to make the youth aware about HIV/AIDS and its precautions. Principal Jaspal Singh described this year’s theme “Let Communities Lead” and advised the volunteers to be ambassadors of awareness regarding the disease. He added that it can be controlled by being aware and spreading awareness among the masses. Dr Amandeep Singh, Head, Department of Physical Education and In-charge, Youth Welfare, Guru Nanak Dev University, Amritsar, sensitised the students, staff and volunteers about the causes and prevention of HIV/AIDS. To mark the day, a pledge was administered to disseminate information and prevent stigma and discrimination related to HIV/AIDS. A poster-making activity was organised and students made 32 meaningful posters on the theme. During the event, Dr Palwinder Singh, Dean Cultural Affairs, Satpal Singh, Chief Programme Officer NSS and Surbjit Singh, NSS Programme Officer, were present.

Hans Raj Mahila Maha Vidyalaya

The Commerce Club of PG Department of Commerce and Management of Hans Raj Mahila Maha Vidyalaya organised an orientation session of 100-hour Certificate Programme in Banking, Finance and Insurance (CPBFI) in collaboration with ‘Bajaj Finserv’, under the guidance of Principal Ajay Sareen. The resource persons of the session were Kanwaljit Singh (Lead Trainer of Punjab Cluster of Bajaj Finserv Limited) and Preeti Jain (Image consultant, Coach and Soft Skill trainer and Founder of AURA). Binoo Gupta (In-charge, Commerce Club and Co-ordinator of the course) said the aim behind conducting this session was that CPBFI is a core component of Bajaj Finserv employability initiative, aimed at making graduates employable. Dr Seema Khanna highlighted the core aspects and importance of the course, how to build the correct attitude in various situations professionally and how to overcome or manage stress and situations in the right way.

St Soldier Divine Public School

St Soldier Divine Public School organised its annual prize distribution function wherein Anil Chopra (Chairman, St Soldier group), Sangeeta Chopra (Vice-Chairperson) were the chief guests. Counsellor Amit Singh, Amit Ludhra, Harjinder Singh Ladda, Harcharan Singh Sandhu (Joint Secretary, Punjab) were present and welcomed by Principal Divpreet Kaur. In the event, the achievers in academics, sports and cultural activities were honoured. The students showcased the creation of the universe, the beginning of human life and how people are getting trapped in the web of social media and losing touch with their cultural roots through a choreography. The students also gave an awareness presentation to come forward to save the environment.


