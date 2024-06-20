Campus notes; Kanya Maha Vidyalaya

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar: Kanya Maha Vidyalaya has secured prestigious positions with annual packages up to Rs 70 lakh. Jasmine Parmar from Bio-Technology Department has been selected to join the Wyss Institute for biologically-inspired engineering at Harvard University under the Khorana Programme for Scholars initiative of the Government of India at a package of Rs 70 lakh per annum. Selected under this prestigious programme, Jasmine will get an opportunity to get research exposure at leading universities of the US. Lavleen Saini, one of the outstanding students of MSc Physics, secured a prestigious placement at Rutgers University, USA. Lavleen will be joining the Department of Materials Science and Engineering, School of Engineering, Rutgers University, as a graduate assistant at a package of Rs 40 lakh per annum. Students from KMV’s hospitality and tourism programme namely Saloni, Divya Bhadran, Harita Jaidka, Gurpreet Kaur and Gurleen Kaur also secured coveted placements at establishments such as Hyatt Hotel (Boston) and Loews Hotel (Arlington, Texas) at a lucrative package of 37.5 lakh per annum.

Lyallpur Khalsa College

A final year student of Lyallpur Khalsa College’s PG Department of Biotechnology, Sharanpreet Kaur, brought laurels to the college as she was placed in a multinational company KP Pharma Pvt Ltd (Zirakpur). She has passed BSc, followed by MSc Biotechnology from the college. Principal Jaspal Singh congratulated the student. He added that this is the only college under GNDU which is running this course at the postgraduate level. He also said that many grants were sanctioned to the department by agencies such as DBT, DST and UGC for research and development in the field of biotechnology. President of the college, Balbir Kaur, emphasised support to the department to conduct society-oriented research.

St Soldier Group of Institutions

St Soldier Group of Institutions organised a workshop on mathematics for teachers of all 35 schools. The key person of the workshop was Dr CB Mishra, who was assisted by Sandeep. The motive of the workshop was to enhance the use of new techniques to teach maths in an interesting way. The main emphasis was to make the teachers well aware of the New Education Policy and how teaching could be made interesting by use of various methods in classrooms. The teachers learned new approaches to reach the mental level of students, different techniques to use at different class levels, how to make maths an interesting subject, to make the students self-reliant even to solve typical problems and to use innovative approaches to get the required outcomes. After attending the workshop, the teachers felt enriched with a new confidence to teach maths. Group Chairman Anil Chopra and Vice-chairperson Sangeeta Chopra exhorted the teachers to take part in all such activities and apply all the techniques on students.

