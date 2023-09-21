Campus notes: Lecture on Bhai Kanhaiya

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar: A lecture dedicated to the ‘Memory of seva de adarsh roop - Bhai Kanhaiya’ was organised by the Department of Punjabi, Lyallpur Khalsa College for Women. Social worker Surinder Saini delivered the lecture. Showing the importance of gurbani in his lecture, he gave the message of taking guidance from the life of Bhai Kanhaiya, giving strength to adopt gurmat lifestyle. He recalled the valuable contribution made by Bhai Kanhaiya in the field of service.

Quiz Competition

To promote conceptual understanding and analytical ability among its students, the PG Department of Economics of PCM SD College for Women organised a quiz competition on the topic ‘Economic decisions on the basis of market forces’ for the students of economics. In total 16 students participated in the competition and performed exceptionally well. Gagandeep of BA Semester 1 stood first and Anshika of BSc (Economics) Semester 1 stood second.

Hindi Day

Apeejay College of Fine Arts, Jalandhar, celebrated Hindi Day. The event was held in collaboration with Punjab National Bank. Harvinder Singh Randhawa, Divisional Officer and Deputy General Manager, PNB, Jalandhar, was present as a chief guest in this programme and Narendra Jassi, Senior Branch Manager, PNB, was present as the special guest. The event began with the singing of couplets of Saint Kabir by the students of Hindi and music departments.

15-over Cricket Match Held

Efforts are being made by Warriors NGO to make the society physically healthy and fit under which a 15-over match was played between Warriors Anzio and Dub Cricket Club in the spacious ground of Eklavya School. In the match, Warriors NGO won by a huge margin of 55 runs under the leadership of Captain Sanjeev Arora and vice-captain Vishal Chadda. Target of 125 runs given by Warriors NGO, but chasing 125 runs, Dab cricket team was all out for 70 runs in 7 over. Warriors NGO won the title by winning two consecutive matches. Nitin Puri was given the Man of the Match for his excellent performance in batting and bowling.

Faculty Induction Programme

The Code of Conduct Committee of School of Management, IT and Hotel Management of LKCTC organised Faculty Induction Programmes in their respective departments to apprise the new faculty members with the code of conduct and to make them acquaint with their roles and duties in the institute. Sukhbir Singh Chatha, Director Academic Affairs, KCL Group, said such events are required to help the new faculty members to adjust to the culture of the institute.

Model Un training workshop

Vasal Education Group organised a Model United Nations training workshop along with simulated UN sessions to help the students learn the intricacies of debating, garnering support, writing resolutions and changing world opinion for better. Jacob Keeley from Michigan College Alliance, an expert in the field of training students for MUN conferences the world over, worked with the students of Ivy World School, Jalandhar, Gems Cambridge School, Hoshiarpur and Cambridge International School, Dasuya, who gained of the function of the UN as well as international law.

Club honours Teachers

It was a proud moment for the Group of State Public Schools as Rotary Club Jalandhar West honoured the teachers with Nation Builder Award. Two teachers - Heena Joshi from State Public School, Jalandhar Cantt. and Kavita Sarpal from State Public School, Nakodar – were among the awardees.

Football tourney

Under DEO (Sec) Sardar Gursharan Singh Goraya and under leadership of Principal Kuldeep Kaur, the U-17 team football competition was held at Government Senior Secondary Smart School, Hazara Jalandhar. The inaugural match at the school took place between team of Hazara School and State Public School.