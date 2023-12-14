Campus notes: Mayor World School

Our Correspondent

Jalandhar: Mayor World School organised its annual prize distribution function ‘Honours Evening’. SDM Dr Jai Inder Singh presided over the function as the chief guest. Civil Judge-cum-Judicial Magistrate Supreet Kaur graced the event as the guest of honour. Chairman Rajesh Mayor, vice-chairperson Neerza Mayor, director Sarita Madhok, deputy vice-principal Charu Trehan and parents of the students added were present on the occasion. A tuneful sonorous symphony, presented live by the students, captivated the audience and transported them to a magical realm.

Swami Sant Dass Public School

The students of Swami Sant Dass Public School, Udasin Ashram, observed voters awareness campaign through a cycle rally organised in JP Nagar. It was conducted under the guidance of Alka Kalia, Dinesh Kumar, Sukhdev Singh and the election tehsildar. The rally was flagged off by Principal Sonia Mago and SVEEP nodal officer Surinder Singh. Students raised slogans such as ‘My Vote is My Future’. The purpose of the rally was to create awareness about voting rights and also for new voters to register themselves for upcoming elections. The students sensitised the residents towards their national responsibility.

Lyallpur Khalsa College for Women

Meenu, a student of Lyallpur Khalsa College for Women, bagged the third position in phulkari in state level inter-university youth festival. Principal Dr Navjot congratulated her and the teacher in-charge Manjeet Kaur (head, PG Department of Fashion Designing). She also applauded the dedication and hard work of Dr Akal Amrit Kaur, dean, Youth Welfare Department.

Apeejay School

Rishita Mahajan of Apeejay School, Mahavir Marg, won the first position in Punjab State Table Tennis Tournament held in Amritsar from December 2 to 6. Principal Sangeeta Nistandra applauded her for bringing laurels to her institute and parents.

Kanya Maha Vidyalaya

NCC cadets of Kanya Maha Vidyalaya (KMV) brought laurels to the institute by attending a military attachment camp for 12 days at Military Hospital, Jalandhar Cantt. These camps are conducted by the NCC in collaboration with the Indian Army. Various lectures were conducted by Army officers. In the camp, 25 cadets got a chance to attend the Army rally, wherein three were from KMV — Geetika Sharma, Shazia and Samriti. Principal Dr Atima Sharma Dwivedi said such trainings are a vital part of holistic education of the students. She applauded the efforts of Department of NCC for providing such opportunities and for working zealously to come up with a variety of opportunities and activities so that girls can emerge as the future leaders of the nation. Commanding officer 2 Pb (G) Bn NCC Jalandhar Col Maninder Singh Sachdeva congratulated the cadets for their excellent performance in the camp.

DAV College

Under the able guidance of Principal Dr Rajesh Kumar, NSS unit of DAV College celebrated World Human Rights Day. On this occasion NSS programme officer Dr Gurjeet Kaur emphasised the importance of human rights in social, cultural, and educational realms, encouraging volunteers to transcend differences for societal betterment. Prof Sahil also shared insights on human rights. The event spurred a robust dialogue among numerous volunteers, fostering a serious discussion on the Human Rights Day, 2023, theme - freedom, equality, and justice for all. Human rights have been widely recognised and safeguarded globally, ensuring broader acceptance and protection.

Police DAV Public School

An English poem recitation activity was organised in Police DAV Public School for the students of nursery to Class I, under the supervision of Savita Sharma. The students mesmerised everyone, transporting them into a world of imagination. Principal Dr Rashmi Vij awarded certificates and applauded the students for their confidence and amazing performance. TNS

Guru Amar Dass Adarsh Institute

Tarn Taran: In the annual prize distribution function of Guru Amar Dass Adarsh Institute, Goindwal Sahib, students presented a cultural programme titled 'Aspiration'. Bivash Chandra Ghosh, GVK director and plant head, was the chief guest. A performance depicting various desires of human life was presented on stage. The chief guest and members of the management committee awarded trophies to the students who secured the top positions in the last year. Principal Manisha Sood and Kiran Mannan, co-ordinator, Kids Paradise, presented the annual report. Ghosh attributed the success to the virtuous and righteous guidance of the teachers and the hard work of the students.