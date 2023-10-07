Campus notes: Netball Tournament at Sd school

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar: The 67th Netball Tournament for Boys and Girls at district level was organised in Seth Hukam Chand SD Public Sr. Sec. School. A total of eight teams from government aided and private schools participated in this tournament. Principal Priyanka Sharma inaugurated the tournament. In boys’ category in U-14, U-17 and U-19, teams of Seth Hukam Chand SD Public Sr. Sec. School bagged the first position. In girls’ category teams of U-14 GSSS Sangowal School, in U -17 La Blossom School and in U- 19 GSSS Mand School bagged the first position. All the winning teams qualified for state-level tournament. The school principal congratulated the winning teams.

Workshop for teachers at DIPS

A workshop was organised by the DIPS institution for science teachers. Science advisor Ankesh addressed the teachers. Director Usha Parmar attended as a chief guest. Ankesh said that the teacher should be the model, the adaptor, the collaborator, the communicator and the visionary. During indoor teaching, teachers must focus on respectful teaching strategies for science. He further added that teachers should follow the five best methods, like visual clues, role play, word parts, hands on learning and storytelling. “For better understanding of the concept, the teachers must focus on pair and group work. In science, art also plays a very important role for better understanding of scientific concepts like electric circuits, mind maps, the structure of the human eye,” he said.

Financial Aid for students

A philanthropist, Balinder Singh California donated a large sum of money to Lyallpur Khalsa College Women for the education of the meritorious students of the college. He presented this aid to Principal Dr.Navjot with an aim to educate the young girls. On this occasion Principal Dr.Navjot expressed her gratitude to Balinder Singh. He further added that the institution is always steered towards women education and upliftment and the contribution by would aid the students to empower them and achieve their dreams.

MGN students excel in Kala Utsav

Budding artistes of MGN Public School, Kapurthala, made their school proud by performing well in the district level competition organised at Government Senior Secondary School, Kanjli Road, under Kala Utsav 2023. Ranjot Singh, a student of Class XII, stood second in the solo dance competition and Mankirat Kaur, a student of Class IX, secured third place in the solo classical dance competition. The school management and principal congratulated the students for their achievement.

