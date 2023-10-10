Campus notes: Night camp for students

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar: Eklavya School organised a night camp for the students of Pre-Primary and Classes I to V under the supervision of administrator Dimple Malhtora. The event started with the blessings of Almighty proceeding with meditation and concentration activities. Director Eklavya School Seema Handa said the main motive was to organise night camp for the students is to develop social skills to promote healthy living, enhance self-confidence, build a strong bond of friendship. Administrator Dimple Malhotra appreciated all the students on the success of their motive to develop social and critical thinking skills amongst them. Jasleen and Gurleen conducted various activities like musical chair, story telling, one-minute games and other fun-filled activities where students participated. The students enjoyed the delicious bhelpuri and cookies during the break time. Students danced and swayed to the lively beats till late evening. Educator Nidhi narrated stories to the kids of various age groups before bedtime.

Hindi poem recitation

Jalandhar Sahodaya Inter-School Hindi Poetical Recitation Competition was organised by Swami Sant Dass Public School, Phagwara. The themes 'Kuch Ban Jaun' and 'Mamla Kuch Yun Bigda' were candidly expressed by students through their poems. The event witnessed a nail-biting competition among 82 students from about 41 schools. Divyansh from Guru Nanak Foundation Global School got the first position. Following him was Devansh from Shiv Jyoti Public School at second position and Sauveer Chopra from Delhi Public School on third position. Myra Singh from Sant Raghbir Singh AIMS Public School and Darbi from State Public School, Nakodar, got prizes of appreciation. Also, two students - Baani Saroay from Darshan Academy and Devansh Naudiyal from Shiv Jyoti Public School, Jalandhar - were personally appreciated by the judges for being the youngest performers. The overall trophy was bagged by Guru Nanak Foundation Global School. Anju Mehta, Principal, appreciated the winners for their performance.

Khedan Watan Punjab Diyan

Paras, a student of Class VIII of 'The Gurukul' School, won the silver medal by securing second position in the district in the kickboxing competition of Khedan Watan Punjab Diyan under-17 in the district-level games held at Hansraj Stadium. School director Sushma Handa and Principal Radha Gakhar congratulated the coach Ajay Sidhu and the student Paras and inspired the students to bring glory to their school by the receiving prizes in the same way.

CHESS TOURNAMENT

The Dynamic Club Chess Tournament was organised at Lala Lajpat Rai Institute in which many CBSE schools participated. Vibaan Bagga, a student from CJS Public School, participated in this competition under-7 Boys' category and brought glory to the school by securing the first position. Chairperson Neena Mittal and Principal Dr Ravi Suta appreciated his efforts and encouraged him to perform better. They congratulated the parents and teachers for his efforts. tns

FREE EYE CHECK-UP CAMP

Innocent Hearts Group of Institutions organised an eye camp at Bhagwan Valmik Mandir, Partappura, Jalandhar. This outreach programme was aimed at providing free eye check-ups, consultations, and basic treatment to the local community, with the goal of spreading awareness about eye health and vision care. Dr Rohan Bowry, eye specialist and surgeon of Innocent Hearts Eye Centre, and his team conducted thorough eye examinations, which included vision tests, eye pressure checks, and screenings for common eye conditions. Free cataract surgery will be performed upon the patients on the decided date after their detailed pre operative diagnostics at the hospital. Local dignitaries and village sarpanches also visited the camp.

Tree Plantation Drive at KCW

Amritsar: The NSS wing of Khalsa College for Women (KCW), Amritsar, conducted a tree plantation drive. Principal Dr Surinder Kaur said the event envisions the planting of the saplings and replenishment of Mother Earth in the context of Indian Government's 'Meri Maati, Mera Desh' campaign and the World Environment Health Day celebrations. NSS volunteers and faculty participated in the drive with zeal. They took an oath to plant more trees in future and maintain green surroundings. The principal laid stress on planting at least one tree per year as it would help check the problem of global warming. She herself planted saplings and encouraged the students to be the part of this drive. At the end of the event, the students were given saplings to plant at their houses.

Chinmay Bhajan Swaranjali

To commemorate the completion of 300 years of Chinmay Bhajan Swaranjali, a two-day special programme was organized by the Chinmay Mission, Amritsar, at Bhavan SL Public School. This 300th Silver Jubilee Bhajan Sandhya and award of honour ceremony that was organized in school was first started with Ganesh Vandana. The whole programme was organized in the presence of chairman Avinash Mohindru and director-principal Dr Anita Bhalla. The school music team chanted bhajans and Swami Mrityunjay Tirth was the speaker on the occasion. Mahindru informed parents about the upcoming programmes in which he told about a one-day camp on spiritual knowledge for the senior citizens in Ashray and a youth camp for young children between aged 15-25 to be held in Chinmay Amrit Ashramat Ranjit Avenue, and asked parents, for registration they should contact the school.