Campus notes: Patriotic poem recitation

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar: The pre-primary wing of Innocent Hearts organised a patriotic poem recitation by the little ones. The competition was based on the theme ‘Mera Bharat, Meri Shaan’ under the Amrit Mahotsav programme. In the poems, kids presented the stories of soldiers and freedom fighters who were martyred in beautiful words. They expressed patriotism through poems. Gargi Sharma, Vanaysha Sarin, Nipun Thapar, Yonit Gangwani and Ananya of Green Model Town branch stood first in the competition. In Loharan branch, Aastha, Kashiv, Kaira Chawla and in Cantt-Jandiala Road branch, Kavish Sharma got the first position. Hamaya Mittal and Dhanvi stood first in Nurpur Road while Jisha Gupta and Devansh Arora stood first in Kapurthala Road branch. Deputy Director, Cultural Affairs, Sharmila Nakra appreciated the feelings of patriotism inherent in children.

World tiger day celebrated

Celebrating World Tiger Day, the children of DIPS School gave the message of saving the tiger. Children made posters, drew and coloured, wore masks and wrote slogans on the theme ‘Save Tiger’. Through these activities, the children made people aware of the facts related to tiger in a beautiful way. Teachers said that 70 per cent of the world’s tigers are found in India. Principal Monika Sachdeva said the main objective of conducting such activities is the all-round development of students.

University examination

Bhawana Pahuja of DAV College bagged the second position in Guru Nanak Dev University results of MA Economics Semester II declared recently. She got 78.2% marks. Principal Dr Rajesh Kumar, Head, PG Department of Economics, Dr Suresh Kumar Khurana, Dr SJ Talwar, Dean Academics, Dr Punit Puri and other faculty members of the economics department congratulated the student on her achievement. Pahuja expressed gratitude towards the principal and teachers for providing guidance to her. Principal Dr Rajesh Kumar said merit schemes like Daulat Ram Durga Devi Economics Scholarship and Prof Gulshan Kumar Economics Scholarship are available to cater to the meritorious and needy students.

University positions

Students of PCM SD College for Women bagged positions in Guru Nanak Dev University in B.Sc (Fashion Designing) Semester IV. Simran Kunjal bagged first position in the university by scoring 922 (92.2 per cent) out of 1000 marks. President Naresh Budhia, senior vice-president Vinod Dada, members of the managing committee and principal of the college Dr Pooja Prashar felicitated the students for bringing laurels to the institution.

Akhil Bharatiya Shiksha Samagam

The Innovation Council of HMV attended the Akhil Bharatiya Shiksha Samagam (ABSS) 2023 addressed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The event was graced by Union Minister for Education Dharmendra Pradhan, Ministers of State for Education Annpurna Devi, Dr Subhas Sarkar and Dr Raj Kumar Ranjan Singh, along with other prominent figures from the education sector. During the event, PM Modi inaugurated the ABSS at Bharat Mandapam in Delhi, coinciding with the third anniversary of the National Education Policy 2020. Principal Dr Ajay Sareen and IIC in-charge Dr Anjana Bhatia motivated the team members to contribute towards realising the vision of skilled and developed India.

Second position

Doaba College’s B.Sc IT Semester-IV student Bhavleen secured 581 out of 700 marks and bagged the second position in Guru Nanak Dev University. Principal Dr Pardeep Bhandari congratulated the meritorious students and Prof Naveen Joshi, head and faculty, for the achievement. TNS

NSS officers’ orientation programme

“Educational institutions are now responsible for the overall personality development of the students. NSS plays an important role in overall personality development of a student.” This was the view of Dr Susheel Mittal, Vice-Chancellor, IK Gujral Punjab Technical University (IKGPTU), while addressing the daylong NSS Officers’ Orientation Programme organised in the main campus of the university. NSS officers and volunteers from colleges across the state participated in the programme.