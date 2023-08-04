 Campus notes: Patriotic poem recitation : The Tribune India

  • Jalandhar
  • Campus notes: Patriotic poem recitation

Campus notes: Patriotic poem recitation

Campus notes: Patriotic poem recitation

Students of Innocent Hearts School in Jalandhar participate in a patriotic poem recitation.



Tribune News Service

Jalandhar: The pre-primary wing of Innocent Hearts organised a patriotic poem recitation by the little ones. The competition was based on the theme ‘Mera Bharat, Meri Shaan’ under the Amrit Mahotsav programme. In the poems, kids presented the stories of soldiers and freedom fighters who were martyred in beautiful words. They expressed patriotism through poems. Gargi Sharma, Vanaysha Sarin, Nipun Thapar, Yonit Gangwani and Ananya of Green Model Town branch stood first in the competition. In Loharan branch, Aastha, Kashiv, Kaira Chawla and in Cantt-Jandiala Road branch, Kavish Sharma got the first position. Hamaya Mittal and Dhanvi stood first in Nurpur Road while Jisha Gupta and Devansh Arora stood first in Kapurthala Road branch. Deputy Director, Cultural Affairs, Sharmila Nakra appreciated the feelings of patriotism inherent in children.

World tiger day celebrated

Celebrating World Tiger Day, the children of DIPS School gave the message of saving the tiger. Children made posters, drew and coloured, wore masks and wrote slogans on the theme ‘Save Tiger’. Through these activities, the children made people aware of the facts related to tiger in a beautiful way. Teachers said that 70 per cent of the world’s tigers are found in India. Principal Monika Sachdeva said the main objective of conducting such activities is the all-round development of students.

University examination

Bhawana Pahuja of DAV College bagged the second position in Guru Nanak Dev University results of MA Economics Semester II declared recently. She got 78.2% marks. Principal Dr Rajesh Kumar, Head, PG Department of Economics, Dr Suresh Kumar Khurana, Dr SJ Talwar, Dean Academics, Dr Punit Puri and other faculty members of the economics department congratulated the student on her achievement. Pahuja expressed gratitude towards the principal and teachers for providing guidance to her. Principal Dr Rajesh Kumar said merit schemes like Daulat Ram Durga Devi Economics Scholarship and Prof Gulshan Kumar Economics Scholarship are available to cater to the meritorious and needy students.

University positions

Students of PCM SD College for Women bagged positions in Guru Nanak Dev University in B.Sc (Fashion Designing) Semester IV. Simran Kunjal bagged first position in the university by scoring 922 (92.2 per cent) out of 1000 marks. President Naresh Budhia, senior vice-president Vinod Dada, members of the managing committee and principal of the college Dr Pooja Prashar felicitated the students for bringing laurels to the institution.

Akhil Bharatiya Shiksha Samagam

The Innovation Council of HMV attended the Akhil Bharatiya Shiksha Samagam (ABSS) 2023 addressed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The event was graced by Union Minister for Education Dharmendra Pradhan, Ministers of State for Education Annpurna Devi, Dr Subhas Sarkar and Dr Raj Kumar Ranjan Singh, along with other prominent figures from the education sector. During the event, PM Modi inaugurated the ABSS at Bharat Mandapam in Delhi, coinciding with the third anniversary of the National Education Policy 2020. Principal Dr Ajay Sareen and IIC in-charge Dr Anjana Bhatia motivated the team members to contribute towards realising the vision of skilled and developed India.

Second position

Doaba College’s B.Sc IT Semester-IV student Bhavleen secured 581 out of 700 marks and bagged the second position in Guru Nanak Dev University. Principal Dr Pardeep Bhandari congratulated the meritorious students and Prof Naveen Joshi, head and faculty, for the achievement. TNS

NSS officers’ orientation programme

“Educational institutions are now responsible for the overall personality development of the students. NSS plays an important role in overall personality development of a student.” This was the view of Dr Susheel Mittal, Vice-Chancellor, IK Gujral Punjab Technical University (IKGPTU), while addressing the daylong NSS Officers’ Orientation Programme organised in the main campus of the university. NSS officers and volunteers from colleges across the state participated in the programme.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Punjab

Punjabi-origin UK MP Tanmanjit Dhesi stopped by immigration officers at Amritsar airport for 2 hours

2
Punjab

Punjab Vigilance books Capt Amarinder’s former media adviser BIS Chahal in DA case

3
Trending

Watch: Social media influencer lands in trouble over ‘celebration’ video; Punjab police seize SUV

4
Haryana

23 more arrested for Haryana violence; Nuh curfew relaxed for 3 hours

5
Nation

Govt restricts import of laptop, tablets and computers with immediate effect

6
Haryana

Haryana violence: 176 arrested, 93 FIRs registered, IRB battalion deployed in Nuh

7
Delhi

Delhi services bill passed by Lok Sabha; Amit Shah tears into opposition alliance

8
Himachal

Chandigarh-Shimla highway to remain closed for 2 days, says Himachal Pradesh PWD Minister Vikramaditya Singh

9
Haryana

Nuh flare-up: Bulldozer 'justice', houses of 250 violence accused razed

10
Haryana

Communal violence has tarnished Gurugram's reputation worldwide, 'complacency' of officials must be probed: Union Minister Rao Inderjeet

Don't Miss

View All
Communal violence has hit Gurugram’s reputation worldwide, ‘complacency’ of officials must be probed: Union Minister Rao Inderjeet
Haryana

Communal violence has tarnished Gurugram's reputation worldwide, 'complacency' of officials must be probed: Union Minister Rao Inderjeet

Jailed Uzbeki woman set to return home
Punjab

Jailed Uzbeki woman set to return home

Japanese man who spent Rs 12 lakh to live his dream of ‘becoming a dog’,' takes first walk in public, plays with other dogs
Trending

Japanese man who spent Rs 12 lakh to live his dream of 'becoming a dog',' takes first walk in public, plays with other dogs

Violence setback to slogan ‘Haryana Ek, Haryanvi Ek’
Haryana

Violence setback to slogan ‘Haryana Ek, Haryanvi Ek’

200/kg, tomato out of reach again
Chandigarh

Chandigarh: 200/kg, tomato out of reach again

Coolest July in over a decade
Chandigarh

Coolest July in Chandigarh in over a decade

Swept away by Sutlej, 2 of Jagraon held in Pak
Punjab

Swept away by Sutlej, 2 of Jagraon held in Pakistan

Video of Himachal farmers dumping apples in water stream goes viral; allege forced to throw due to road closure
Himachal

Video of Himachal farmers dumping apples in water stream goes viral; allege forced to throw due to road closure

Top News

Local production & security on mind, govt restricts import of laptops, tabs

Local production & security on mind, govt restricts import of laptops, tabs

NUH FLARE-UP: Bulldozer ‘justice’, houses of 250 violence accused razed

Nuh flare-up: Bulldozer 'justice', houses of 250 violence accused razed

Belonged to ‘mobsters, stone-pelters’ who attacked yatra

On MHA request, Kuki mass burial put off

Manipur violence: On MHA request, Kuki mass burial put off

17 injured in fresh violence

Government, Opposition talk of middle path after 11-day Parliament impasse

Manipur violence debate: Government, Opposition talk of middle path after 11-day Parliament impasse

Rules tweaked to give Cabinet Secretary third extension

Rules tweaked to give Cabinet Secretary Rajiv Gauba third extension

Gauba to be longest-serving IAS officer ever on the post


Cities

View All

Rajasansi, Baba Bakala civic body polls to be held in Nov

Rajasansi, Baba Bakala civic body polls to be held in Nov

UK MP Tanmanjeet Singh Dhesi stopped at Amritsar airport for 2 hours

River breach threat looms large over village in Tarn Taran district

Health Department issues advisory for residents as conjunctivitis cases rise in Amritsar

Drug peddler held with 6-kg heroin

Sec 26 mandi raises stink, committee put on notice

Sec 26 mandi raises stink, committee put on notice

Purohit says no pricey tomatoes at Raj Bhavan

5 returning from party injured as speeding car hits tree in Sec 50

Graft case: Transcripts point to tout-police nexus; cop quizzed

Boy held for copper theft at solar plant

LS clears Bill on Delhi services, Shah calls out Oppn for ‘double standards’

Lok Sabha clears Bill on Delhi services, Amit Shah calls out Opposition for 'double standards'

BJP backstabbed people: Delhi CM

Citing impropriety, Shah tears into Delhi Govt over ordinance

Ex-minister protests for sterilisation of stray dogs

Neeraj Bawania gang’s shooter held in Rohini

Priest robbed of ~15K, gold ring

Priest robbed of Rs 15K, gold ring

Lok Sabha Speaker suspends AAP’s lone MP Sushil Kumar Rinku for rest of monsoon session

Increase in eye flu cases puts Health Dept on alert

Disability no deterrent for this Good Samaritan

Police recover more pistols from gangster Balachauria

20-yr-old girl hacked to death at Jagraon village

20-yr-old girl hacked to death at Jagraon village

Ward no 2: Overflowing sewers, open dumping of waste in plots persistent issues

Rs 22 lakh stolen from vehicle

51 Aam Aadmi Clinics treat 5.68 lakh patients in district

Southern Bypass road’s long wait for repairs not over yet

Trader alleges extortion racket involving leaders

Patiala trader alleges extortion racket involving political leaders

2,000 hectares rendered uncultivable due to floods in Patiala district

Punjab VB books Capt Amarinder’s ex-media adviser BIS Chahal in assets case

Punjab Mahila Congress chief Gursharan Kaur Randhawa meets Raja Warring

State-level Independence Day event in Patiala