Campus notes: Poster-making competition

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar: An inter-house poster-making competition was held under the guidance of Principal Parveen Saili at Shiv Jyoti Public School. The competition was held for classes 9-12. A total of 22 contestants took part in it. Divyansh and Vasleen Malhi bagged the first position, Kunal and Mantsa Jahan got second position while Kanak Rana stood third. Muskan and Sushant Sahu got the consolation prizes. The final judgement was made by Ranju Sharma and Kiran Sharma. Overall activity was conducted by Ranju Sharma. Additional vice-principal Mamta Arora acknowledged the efforts of the students and staff members. She also congratulated the parents and winners.

Voters’ awareness programme

The NSS unit of Innocent Hearts College of Education organised a voters’ education programme for spreading awareness and promoting voter literacy in India with the theme, ‘Greater participation for a stronger democracy’. The would-be teachers gave extension lectures in their teaching practice schools to provide basic knowledge related to the electoral process with the primary goal of Systematic Voters’ Education and Electoral Participation (SVEEP) programme of the Election Commission of India to build a participatory democracy in India. The NSS volunteers encouraged eligible citizens to vote and make an informed decision. A poster-making competition was also organised on the occasion. Principal Dr Arjinder Singh said the objective of the competition was not only to increase awareness but also to inform about the importance of casting votes in a democracy. He urged the students to vote judiciously. NSS volunteer Poonam achieved the first position, Gurpreet second while Prity obtained the third position.

Cleanliness drive

Sant Baba Bhag Singh International School, Khiala, inaugurated a cleanliness drive in memory of Sant Baba Malkit Singh under the guidance of Principal Ranjeet Singh. The ceremony commenced with Kirtan followed by Ardas. Secretary Hardaman Singh spoke about the contribution of Baba Malkit Singh. Baba Janak Singh gave permission to commence the drive. Students from grade 6 to 12 were allotted different areas for cleanliness and all the staff members actively participated in the drive. Vice-Chancellor Dharamjit Singh Parmar and secretary Hardaman Singh were present on the occasion.

Star cast of Razaa-e-Ishq visits HMV

The star cast of upcoming Punjabi movie Razaa-e-Ishq visited the premises of Hans Raj Mahila Maha Vidyalaya. Under the guidance of Principal Prof Ajay Sareen, the young and dynamic team enthralled the audience. Dean Youth Welfare Navroop and Dean Innovation and Research Dr Anjana Bhatia welcomed them. The team included young and talented star cast Harp Farmer (Harpreet Singh) and Aanand Priya. The producers of the film are Darshan Kaur, Sherry Saini and Harp Farmer. Amit Sanouria has directed and written the film. The team was welcomed by Navroop. The film is going to be released on December 8.

Ribbon-pinning activity

Under the patronage of Dr Rajesh Kumar, Principal, DAV College, Jalandhar, the PG Department of Zoology under the aegis of Darwin Zoological Society (DZS), in collaboration with the Institute Innovation Council (IIC), organised a ribbon-pinning activity to commemorate the World AIDS Day. The theme for World AIDS Day 2023 is, ‘Let communities lead’, emphasising the essential role of society in HIV response. Dr Dinesh Arora, vice-president, IIC, Dr Rajeev Puri, convener IIC, Prof Punit Puri, innovation activity coordinator, IIC, and HOD, Zoology, Dr Vishal Sharma, coordinator ARIIA and Dr Abhinay Thakur, president, DZS, coordinated in this awareness programme.

NCC cadets excel

NCC cadets of Kanya Maha Vidyalaya, Muskan Chauhan and Mansi, attended the ‘Ek Bharat, Shreshth Bharat’ programme at Secunderabad, Telangana. Sergeant Muskan Chauhan was the sports captain of Punjab in the camp where she achieved the overall second position along with the team. Mansi won a silver medal in the tug-of-war. Sergeant Muskan Chauhan also won a silver medal in the tug-of-war and kho-kho. Chauhan and Mansi also did exchange programme activities. The camp was conducted by 2(T) NCC Battalion, Secunderabad group, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana Directorate at Vardhman College of Engineering, Shamshabad. The camp was attended by 150 cadets from Punjab, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh and Chandigarh Directorate along with the other cadets of AP&T (Andhra Pradesh & Telengana) Directorate. Various competitions were organised during the camp. The NCC cadets also visited Golconda Fort, Hyderabad Secretariat and Sahaj Marg Spirituality Foundation. Principal Prof Atima Sharma Dwivedi averred that such trainings are a vital part of holistic education. The principal lauded efforts of the NCC for working zealously to come up with a variety of opportunities and activities everyday so that girls can emerge as future leaders of the nation.

NSS volunteerS VIsit MRF unit

The NSS wing of PCM SD College for Women, Jalandhar, made a visit to MRF unit, Dakoha, in collaboration with Municipal Corporation, Jalandhar. The purpose was to familiarise students about the methods of waste management and reuse under the directions of Punjab Municipal Infrastructure Development Company (PMIDC) so that students could consciously play their part in keeping their surroundings clean. Around 33 students participated in the programme. The students were informed about different types of waste, importance of waste segregation and the processes employed during material recovery facilities by Anusha of Municipal Corporation, Jalandhar. Balveer Singh (councillor, Dakoha) and Saroj Kapoor from the MC also witnessed the occasion. Principal Prof Pooja Prashar lauded the NSS wing for conducting such ecologically conscious activities.