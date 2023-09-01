Campus notes: Raksha Bandhan celebrated

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar: The spirit of Raksha Bandhan came alive in Seth Hukam Chand SD Public Senior Secondary School as the students participated in rakhi-making and gift wrapping competitions. The competition witnessed an array of vibrant and innovative ideas. It was refreshing to see the students putting their artistic skills to use and expressing their love for this cherished festival. The students also tied rakhi to trees and pledged to take care of them. Principal Priyanka Sharma appreciated the students’ creativity and explained that Raksha Bandhan is a sacred festival and a bond between brothers and sisters.

Swami Sant Dass Public School

The beautiful bond between a brother and a sister was celebrated with traditional values and fervour at Swami Sant Dass Public School. The students and teachers of Mahadevi Verma House showcased a lively enactment along with melodious songs on the occasion. The performance encompassed the varied emotions of affection, love, responsibility and sibling rivalries. The students gave a meaningful twist to the occasion by focusing on women safety and creating awareness of the duty of every citizen to ensure the safety of women everywhere. Swami Shantanand, president of the institution, extended his blessings to all the siblings celebrating this special bond. Principal Sonia Mago appreciated the performance of students and the need to imbibe good values to become good human beings.

Eklavya School

Eklavya School celebrated Raksha Bandhan with great enthusiasm. Children were familiarised with customs and rituals followed on Raksha Bandhan. Students made rakhis on different themes. They used innovative ideas to make their rakhi more creative. The children showed their enthusiasm to their full extent and used waste material, colourful ribbons, beads, etc. to make their rakhis. Teachers preached the students about significance of the festival and exhibited the love bond. Director Seema Handa appreciated all the activities done by the students and encouraged them to understand the value of each festival deeply.

Shiv Jyoti Public School

A rakhi-making competition was organised at Shiv Jyoti Public School. Principal Parveen Saili organised the activity for Class V to VIII students. As many as 339 participants enthusiastically took part in the competition. Final judgement was made by Kiran Sharma and Suman Khanna. Tashmeet of Class V bagged the first position. Tanu Yadav got the second position. Umang and Tanvi stood third. Overall activity was conducted by coordinator Ranju Sharma. Dr Vidur Jyoti, chairman, acknowledged the efforts of the students and staff members, congratulated parents and blessed all the winners.

CJS Public School

CJS Public School organised Raksha Bandhan. Principal Ravi Suta organised rakhi- making for Classes LKG and UKG students. They made beautiful rakhis using different articles like thread, ribbon, colourful sheets, stones, sponge, and bindi, etc. Students’ artisanship was quite fascinating and they enjoyed this activity and tickled their creative side. Chairperson Neena Mittal and Principal Ravi Suta appreciated the minds of students by saying that such celebrations of festivals with the true spirit teach students about their Indian traditions.