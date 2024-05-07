 Campus notes: Registrar, Vice-Principal take charge : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • Jalandhar
  • Campus notes: Registrar, Vice-Principal take charge

Campus notes: Registrar, Vice-Principal take charge

Campus notes: Registrar, Vice-Principal take charge

St Soldier Elite Shool students take part in a voting awareness activity in Jalandhar. Tribune photo



Tribune News Service

Jalandhar: The newly appointed Vice-Principal and Registrar of DAV College resumed their offices on Monday. Dr SK Tuli and Dr Kunwar Rajeev took over the charge as Vice-Principal and Registrar, respectively. During the programme, organised for this occasion, Principal Dr Rajesh Kumar congratulated the newly appointed officials, stating that both these positions are highly significant and responsible in the college’s administrative system. Both pledged to make relentless efforts for promoting a culture of innovation and continuous improvement of the college, its staff and students.

Best institute award

Apeejay College of Fine Arts has been conferred upon an award by the National Skill Development Corporation at the 6th Education Leaders Conclave and Awards 2024 held in Chandigarh. The college has received this honour for being the ‘Best Institute for Excellence in Higher Education and Skill Enhancement’ for bringing positive transformation in the education system according to the concurrent times. Principal Dr Neerja Dhingra expressed happiness over the achievement.

Student brings laurels

Harpreet Kaur, a student of Bachelors of Arts (Semester VI) of Hans Raj Mahila Maha Vidyalaya, has brought glory to the college by participating in an international exhibition held at Kolkata on “100 Emerging Contemporary Artists”. Principal Prof Ajay Sareen congratulated Dr Neeru Bharti Sharma, Head of Fine Arts Department, and Dr Shailendra Kumar. She appreciated Harpreet Kaur for her achievements and also encouraged her to shine more brightly in future. Twinkle, Chahat and Manpreet were also present there.

Show And Tell Competition

In the primary wing of Cambridge International School, a Show And Tell competition was held for Grade 1 and Grade 2 students. A range of items were shared, including favourite toys, books, drawings, and even some sentimental objects like family photos and gifts. After the 1st round, a selected group of students were chosen to advance to the final round. Finally, after all the presentations, the winners were announced and awarded merit certificates by school Principal Jorawar Singh. Chairperson Jasbir Bassi congratulated all the young participants for their outstanding confidence and performance.

Investiture Ceremony Held

An investiture ceremony was held at Guru Amar Dass Public School, Junior wing, Jalandhar. The oath-taking ceremony began by reciting shabad and taking blessings from the Almighty. A lamp was also lighted. Sakhsham was administered the oath of the Head Boy of the School whereas Jasmine Kaur became the Head Girl of the school. Nishad Virdi was given charge of House Captain Baba Mohan House, Jasraj Singh was selected as the Captain Bibi Dani House, Shivanya took oath as Captain Baba Mohri House, and Nihaljeet Singh as Captain of Bibi Bhani House whereas Priyanka, Pahuldeep Singh, Sagar, Ayaan Babbar took charge as Vice Captains of their respective Houses and Prefects were entrusted with the responsibility of their respective houses. Manjot Singh was given the responsibility of Sports Captain whereas Manroop Singh became the Vice Sports Captain.

DAY OF FUN AND FROLIC

UKG students of Swami Sant Dass Kindergarten went for a fun filled outing to Trampoline Park.The students enjoyed jumping on the trampoline and other adventurous games like rock climbing, zip lining and sky jumping. The tiny tots had a day of exciting physical activity and relished spending time with their friends.The refreshments and their squeals of laughter made the day more memorable. Principal Dr Sonia Mago emphasised on the importance of organising such events regularly.

Roller Skating Championship

The 17th Open Roller Skating Championship was organised in Amritsar. Students of different schools took part in the championship. Jaskirat Kaur of Class V won the second prize in fifth lap roller championship and got a medal. The championship was organised by Derby Roller Skating Club, Amritsar. Chairperson Neena Mittal and Principal Ravi Suta appreciated the talented student and motivated her.

About The Author

Tribune News Service

The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Whatsapp

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Punjab

Delhi L-G recommends NIA probe against Arvind Kejriwal for 'receiving funding from Sikhs for Justice'; AAP calls it conspiracy at BJP's behest

2
Delhi

10-year-old Delhi boy runs food cart to support family after father’s death; businessman offers help

3
Haryana

MTech student from Haryana’s Karnal stabbed to death in Australia

4
Punjab

Punjab top poll official seeks report over BJP candidates being ‘prevented’ from campaigning

5
Jalandhar

Facing criticism over ‘poll stunt’ remark, Charanjit Channi questions Centre on Pulwama terror attack probe

6
Delhi

Delhi High Court asks trial court to expeditiously conclude 1994 triple murder case against former Punjab DGP Sumedh Saini

7
Diaspora

Indian-origin astronaut Sunita Williams set to fly into space again on first crewed mission of Boeing's Starliner

8
Diaspora

Survivor of Canada highway chase that left Indian couple, 3-month-old grandson dead says family 'reeling' from collision

9
India

Canada again, floats target Indian leadership at pro-Khalistan rally

10
India

Supreme Court to consider granting interim bail to Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday

Don't Miss

View All
10-year-old Delhi boy sells food to support family after father’s death; businessman offers help
Delhi

10-year-old Delhi boy runs food cart to support family after father’s death; businessman offers help

Indian-origin astronaut Sunita Williams to fly to space again on first crewed mission of Boeing's Starliner
Diaspora

Indian-origin astronaut Sunita Williams set to fly into space again on first crewed mission of Boeing's Starliner

Former bureaucrat Ashok Kundra believes in giving
Chandigarh

Former bureaucrat Ashok Kundra believes in giving

Gurbani rings out at UK Parliament complex for Baisakhi
Diaspora

Gurbani rings out at UK Parliament complex for Baisakhi

‘Like Switzerland’: Saina on visit to Lahaul, Manali
Himachal

‘Like Switzerland’: Saina Nehwal on visit to Lahaul, Manali

Father elated at Arshdeep Singh’s selection in Team India
Chandigarh

Father elated at Arshdeep Singh’s selection in Team India

Harappan habitat found near Rakhigarhi burial site
Haryana

Harappan habitat found near Rakhigarhi burial site in Hisar district

Tibetan dolls born out of a German mother’s need
Himachal

Tibetan dolls born out of a German mother’s need

Top News

Lok Sabha Election 2024 Phase 3 LIVE: Polling under way in 93 constituencies; PM Modi casts vote in Ahmedabad

Lok Sabha Election 2024 Phase 3 LIVE: Polling under way in 93 constituencies; PM Modi casts vote in Ahmedabad

In this phase, more than 1,300 candidates, including around ...

Planned crewed launch of Indian-origin astronaut Sunita Williams on Boeing's Starliner spacecraft called off

Planned crewed launch of Indian-origin astronaut Sunita Williams on Boeing's Starliner spacecraft called off

a valve glitch in the rocket's upper stage forced mission ma...

ED arrests Jharkhand minister's secy, latter's domestic help after cash haul

ED arrests Jharkhand minister's secy, latter's domestic help after cash haul

The duo have been taken into custody under the provisions of...

Delhi L-G recommends NIA probe against Arvind Kejriwal over ‘Khalistani funding of AAP’

Delhi L-G recommends NIA probe against Arvind Kejriwal over ‘Khalistani funding of AAP’

In letter to MHA, flags complaint alleging party got $16 mn ...

High stakes for BJP as voting in 25 Gujarat LS seats today

High stakes for BJP as voting in 25 Gujarat Lok Sabha seats today


Cities

View All

Satvika, Harkirat top district in Class X, Mansi tops Class XII

Satvika, Harkirat top district in Class X, Mansi tops Class XII

Last rites of woman farmer Balwinder Kaur performed

Amritsar Rural Police arrest three in farmer’s murder case

Procurement: 6 lakh MT wheat reaches market

Two fire at jeweller’s shop after failing to get Rs 50L extortion money

Bathinda, Ludhiana constituencies ‘expenditure sensitive’, declares EC

Bathinda, Ludhiana constituencies ‘expenditure sensitive’, declares EC

SAD candidate quits party, may join BJP

Shiromani Akali Dal Chandigarh candidate Hardeep Saini quits party, may join BJP

JP Nadda to address rally in Chandigarh, Sanjay Tandon to file nomination on May 10

Manish Tewari promises one-time settlement to end housing board occupants’ woes

Congress candidate did nothing for previous constituency: Sanjay Tandon to voters

Mohali: Teams to keep strict vigil on campaign expenses

Bomb scare: High Court seeks response from Delhi Govt, cops on security measures

Bomb scare: High Court seeks response from Delhi Govt, cops on security measures

Hoax emails: Union Home Secy reviews situation

Congress demands police action against BJP for ‘spreading fake news’

Want peace, justice and growth: Kanhaiya files nomination papers

Youngsters discuss INDIA bloc candidate’s bid for N-E Delhi

CISCE results: Nivedita tops district with 91.25 per cent in Class XII

CISCE results: Nivedita tops district with 91.25 per cent in Class XII

With 10 councillors in kitty, Congress finds the going tough in Jalandhar

Filing of papers begins today

CBI court denies bail to Jalandhar RPO

BSP candidate complains of unfair treatment in poll campaign

Amulya Dhawan tops Ludhiana district with 99 per cent in ISC Class XII results

Amulya Dhawan tops Ludhiana district with 99 per cent in ISC Class XII results

Sat Paul Mittal School students bag top spots in ICSE Class X

Wheat harvesting almost over, only 35 farm fire incidents in Ludhiana district so far

Sidhwan Canal still far from being clean

2 youths gang-rape minor girl, booked

City students shine in ICSE, ISC results

City students shine in ICSE, ISC results

Farmer’s death during protest in Patiala: Autopsy refused after talks remain inconclusive

SKM protests, holds BJP responsible for farmer Surinder’s death at Sehri

Workshop of Centre of Indian Trade Union ends