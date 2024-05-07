Campus notes: Registrar, Vice-Principal take charge

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar: The newly appointed Vice-Principal and Registrar of DAV College resumed their offices on Monday. Dr SK Tuli and Dr Kunwar Rajeev took over the charge as Vice-Principal and Registrar, respectively. During the programme, organised for this occasion, Principal Dr Rajesh Kumar congratulated the newly appointed officials, stating that both these positions are highly significant and responsible in the college’s administrative system. Both pledged to make relentless efforts for promoting a culture of innovation and continuous improvement of the college, its staff and students.

Best institute award

Apeejay College of Fine Arts has been conferred upon an award by the National Skill Development Corporation at the 6th Education Leaders Conclave and Awards 2024 held in Chandigarh. The college has received this honour for being the ‘Best Institute for Excellence in Higher Education and Skill Enhancement’ for bringing positive transformation in the education system according to the concurrent times. Principal Dr Neerja Dhingra expressed happiness over the achievement.

Student brings laurels

Harpreet Kaur, a student of Bachelors of Arts (Semester VI) of Hans Raj Mahila Maha Vidyalaya, has brought glory to the college by participating in an international exhibition held at Kolkata on “100 Emerging Contemporary Artists”. Principal Prof Ajay Sareen congratulated Dr Neeru Bharti Sharma, Head of Fine Arts Department, and Dr Shailendra Kumar. She appreciated Harpreet Kaur for her achievements and also encouraged her to shine more brightly in future. Twinkle, Chahat and Manpreet were also present there.

Show And Tell Competition

In the primary wing of Cambridge International School, a Show And Tell competition was held for Grade 1 and Grade 2 students. A range of items were shared, including favourite toys, books, drawings, and even some sentimental objects like family photos and gifts. After the 1st round, a selected group of students were chosen to advance to the final round. Finally, after all the presentations, the winners were announced and awarded merit certificates by school Principal Jorawar Singh. Chairperson Jasbir Bassi congratulated all the young participants for their outstanding confidence and performance.

Investiture Ceremony Held

An investiture ceremony was held at Guru Amar Dass Public School, Junior wing, Jalandhar. The oath-taking ceremony began by reciting shabad and taking blessings from the Almighty. A lamp was also lighted. Sakhsham was administered the oath of the Head Boy of the School whereas Jasmine Kaur became the Head Girl of the school. Nishad Virdi was given charge of House Captain Baba Mohan House, Jasraj Singh was selected as the Captain Bibi Dani House, Shivanya took oath as Captain Baba Mohri House, and Nihaljeet Singh as Captain of Bibi Bhani House whereas Priyanka, Pahuldeep Singh, Sagar, Ayaan Babbar took charge as Vice Captains of their respective Houses and Prefects were entrusted with the responsibility of their respective houses. Manjot Singh was given the responsibility of Sports Captain whereas Manroop Singh became the Vice Sports Captain.

DAY OF FUN AND FROLIC

UKG students of Swami Sant Dass Kindergarten went for a fun filled outing to Trampoline Park.The students enjoyed jumping on the trampoline and other adventurous games like rock climbing, zip lining and sky jumping. The tiny tots had a day of exciting physical activity and relished spending time with their friends.The refreshments and their squeals of laughter made the day more memorable. Principal Dr Sonia Mago emphasised on the importance of organising such events regularly.

Roller Skating Championship

The 17th Open Roller Skating Championship was organised in Amritsar. Students of different schools took part in the championship. Jaskirat Kaur of Class V won the second prize in fifth lap roller championship and got a medal. The championship was organised by Derby Roller Skating Club, Amritsar. Chairperson Neena Mittal and Principal Ravi Suta appreciated the talented student and motivated her.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.