Campus notes: Research paper

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar: IK Gujral Punjab Technical University's Prof Harmeen Soch and her scholar student Upasana Seth's research work has been published in a top-tier international journal, Product and Brand Management, published under Emerald Publishing. The journal is among the top 12 per cent of Scopus-indexed journals in Management and Strategy. The title of the research paper was 'Coping mechanism beyond brand forgiveness: Do individual personality traits matter among online shoppers?' University Vice-Chancellor Dr Susheel Mittal congratulated Dr Harmeen Soch and her team for the achievement. Dr Harmeen Soch is Professor of Marketing at the Department of Management Studies, Main Campus.

Student Council elected

Innocent Hearts School, Green Model Town, elected Student Council for the session 2024-25. The office- bearers are selected after four rounds unanimously. Abhinav Sukhija (Grade XII) was picked as Head Boy, Gurmannat (Grade XII) as Head Girl, Lovish Rai as Vice-Head Boy (X) and Nandika (X) as Vice-Head Girl. The selected students were felicitated with sashes and badges. The members of the Student Council took an oath that they will fulfill their duties with full responsibility. Principal of the school apprised the selected students of their responsibilities and asked them to be role models for other students. Dr Anup Bowry, Chairman of Innocent Hearts, congratulated members of the Student Council and encouraged them to fulfill their duties with full authority through hard work and discipline.

Expert talk

The Department of Applied Sciences at Lyallpur Khalsa College Technical Campus organised an expert talk on 'Visualisation on Augmented Reality Through Blippar' for B.Tech first year students. Resource person of the day Dr Amit Kamra (Guru Nanak Dev Engineering College, Ludhiana) enlightened the students. He informed students that Blippar is an augmented reality browser that uses a smartphone or tablet camera to identify images and real-world objects. It uses artificial intelligence (AI) to find relevant content when something is scanned. It also helps to overlay visual, auditory or other sensory information onto the real world to enhance one's experience. Sukhbir Singh Chatha (Director, Academic Affairs, KCL Group of Institutes) along with Dr RS Deol (Director, LKCTC) lauded the efforts of the organising committee.

Labour Day observed

State Public School, Jalandhar Cantt, celebrated Labour Day with zeal. Labour Day is observed to commemorate the struggle and sacrifices of workers and labourers through their various movements. It is also known as May Day. All the workers of the school were honoured and paid respects by offering them 'Thank You' cards, badges and different items as gifts. The valuable efforts of students and the faculty made the day a grand success. The workers were overwhelmed and delighted with this kind act. The whole event was coordinated by Navneet Kaur. Principal Savina Bahl greeted these crucial members of society and thanked them for their endless efforts in making life easy for everyone.

Hasya Kavita Contest

Students of Class VII and VIII of CJS Public School organised an Inter-House 'Hasya Kavita Contest' under the guidance of the school management and Principal Dr Ravi Suta. The students participated in the contest with enthusiasm. Various parameters like creativity, comic elements, time, length of the poem, presentation skills etc were judged. The winners of the contest were Gauhar Suri (Kaveri House), Sehajpreet Kaur (Krishna House) and Aradhya (Meghna House). Chairperson Neena Mittal appreciated the oratorical skills of the students and gave away certificates to the winners.

Talent Hunt event

Amritsar: A talent hunt event for session 2024-2025 was held at Ashok Vatika Public School. Students were quite excited for the show as they got the chance to exhibit their talent and skills.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.