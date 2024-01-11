Campus notes: SD Phullarwan Girls Sr Sec School

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar: The festival of Lohri was celebrated at SD Phullarwan Girls Senior Secondary School in the presence of special guest Rajeev Joshi, Deputy DEO, Iqbal Singh Randhawa (nodal officer, sports department) and Bhupinder Singh (Govt Sr Sec School, Mand) and the players of national hockey teams of Punjab, Haryana, Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh. The students offered their prayers around the bonfire and wished for everyone’s prosperity. Folk songs were played and the students danced around the bonfire and soon everybody joined in the energetic rhythm. Peanuts, popcorn and gachak were distributed to everyone. The coaches of national players, students of classes XI and XII, staff members along with school principal Amarjyoti Sharma made offerings to the bonfire.

Hans Raj Mahila Maha Vidyalaya

Hans Raj Mahila Maha Vidyalaya’s (HMV) para canoeist Prachi Yadav has been conferred with the Arjuna Award. Principal Ajay Sareen extended her congratulations to Prachi for achieving this monumental milestone. She emphasised that her accomplishments have not only elevated her status as a sportswoman but have also cast a radiant glow upon the entire HMV community. The principal lauded Prachi for her exceptional dedication, resilience, and indomitable spirit. She also clinched gold and silver medals in the recent Asian Para Games, 2023, in China.

PCM SD College for Women

The Department of Cosmetology of PCM SD College for Women organised a one-day workshop on Russian hairstyling by Sanjeev, a hair stylist. He also provided a detailed idea of hair texture, product knowledge and demonstrated hairstyles and their techniques step-by-step. Students of different classes attended the workshop. President Naresh Budhia and principal Pooja Prashar felicitated the students for their avid participation. The principal also applauded the efforts of the Department of Cosmetology for organising such an event for the overall development of the students.

Apeejay College of Fine Arts

A seven-day NSS camp was inaugurated at Apeejay College of Fine Arts by principal Neerja Dhingra. The camp has been organised to create awareness among the youth regarding the protection of environment and 50 students of the college are participating in it. Simki Dev (dean, NSS), in-charge of NSS camp, enlightened the students about the purpose and importance of NSS. She expressed her views on the topic ‘Anthropocene Epoch’ and said that humans are harming nature in the name of development. Due to this, problems like global warming and climate change exist today. She added that if people do not change their ways according to Mother Nature, then one day the human existence will end. HS Dhingra and Abhilaksh from Oxford Hospital were present at the event and gave detailed information to students about performing CPR in case of an emergency.

