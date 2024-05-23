Campus notes: Shining star event

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar: DAV Institute of Engineering and Technology (DAVIET) organised ‘The Shining Star Event’ to honour students who achieved over 90 per cent in the CBSE Class XII exams. Principal Dr Sanjeev Naval urged the students to focus on e-waste management, sustainability, AI and holistic development. He talked about career opportunities in public and private sectors like at GAIL, Indian Railways and BSNL, and stressed the importance of clearing GATE for ‘Navrattan’ companies. The event aimed at encouraging students for their future endeavors.

Gurpurb celebrated

Students and staff of Guru Amar Das Public School, Model Town, celebrated the gurpurb of Guru Amar Das at Gurdwara Guru Singh Sabha, Model Town, with fervour. On the occasion, the students along with music teachers mesmerised the sangat with shabad kirtan, recited poems, ‘saakhis’ and gave talks on the life of the guru. The highlight of the celebrations was the ardas, kirtan and the hukumnama performed by the students. Divinity teacher and preacher Jasjit Kaur managed the stage and apprised the sangat of the teachings and preaching of Guru Amar Das.

Visit to science city

Communication Engineering (ECE) Department of Mehr Chand Polytechnic College organised an industrial visit to the Innovation Hub at Pushpa Gujral Science City, Kapurthala. The event aimed to provide practical exposure and insight into industrial culture for final and second-year ECE students. Under the guidance of Principal Dr Jagroop Singh and Prince Madaan, HoD, ECE, the visit turned out to be a well-coordinated effort. Students explored various sections of the Innovation Hub, including the 3D Printing Section, Robotics Section, Bio-Chemistry Section, Tod-Phod-Jod (Break and Remake) Corner, Kabaad Se Jugaad (Build from scraps), idea box and Design Studio. They were introduced to advanced technologies such as the NAO AI Humanoid Robot and Lego Robotic Kits, along with 3D printing services and designs. The staff and students expressed their gratitude to Vishal Sharma and Kanwarpreet Singh for their cooperation and insightful demonstrations.

Capacity building programme

A one-day CBSE Capacity Building Programme on National Curriculum Framework was held at Shiv Jyoti Public School, in which, Principal Parveen Saili and 60 participants from the school took part. The resource persons with their vibrant energy sought to empower teachers with latest tools and strategies and also equipped the foundation educators with the scope and expanse of competencies that need to be multifold and unique to enable holistic development. The workshop also aimed to provide educators with time-sensitive and cost-effective activity-based practices that can be easily integrated into their classrooms. Parveen Saili, host school principal, expressed her deep satisfaction and gratitude towards the CBSE for providing the school with the opportunity to host the event.

Achievement for varsity

Amritsar: Guru Nanak Dev University ranks in the top 9.3 per cent (ranked 1975 out of 20,966 universities) worldwide according to the 2024 edition of the outcome-based Global 2000 list released by the Centre for World University Ranking. The independent ranking is based on four objective indicators — education, employability, faculty, and research. The ranking is further informed by 62 million outcome-based data points. GNDU is the only multi-specialty state university in the North (Jammu, Kashmir, Punjab, Haryana, Rajasthan and Himachal Pradesh) to attain this ranking. Vice-chancellor Dr Jaspal Singh Sandhu congratulated the faculty, staff, research scholars and students for this achievement. Upgrading the H-index from 64 to 145 with top 10 per cent highly cited papers in Scopus is a remarkable achievement of the university, he added.

