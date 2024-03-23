Campus notes: Skill Development

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar: GNA University has got an approval from Tourism and Hospitality Sector Council (THSC) to integrate skill development into education. The collaboration between GNA University and THSC aims to bridge the gap between academia and industry by providing students with hands-on training and industry-relevant skills. Through this initiative, students pursuing courses in tourism and hospitality at GNA University will have access to specialised training programmes, workshops, and industry certifications endorsed by THSC. Through a blend of theoretical learning and hands-on experiences, students will be equipped to excel in various roles within the industry, contributing to their holistic growth and development. Gurdeep Singh, Chancellor at GNA University, expressed enthusiasm about the opportunities this partnership will bring to students.

Spring camp for kindergarten

State Public School, Jalandhar Cantt, organised Spring Camp for kindergarten. They had photo clicked with the cartoon characters and had fun and frolic. There was a cake cutting ceremony dance, laughter, fun, games and many more activities with them. The excitement was clearly seen on their faces. They enjoyed their day to the fullest. President Narotam Singh, vice-president Gagandeep Kaur, and principal Savina Bahl were over overwhelmed with spark in the eyes of young minds and wished them good luck in future endeavours.

Graduation Ceremony

Graduation Ceremony of UKG was held at Kamla Nehru Primary School, Hargobind Nagar, Phagwara. On the occasion, school headmistress Jyoti Bharadwaj welcomed the guests and parents who came on this auspicious occasion. Students looked smart in their graduation gowns and caps. Grade nursery, LKG and UKG students gave a mesmerising dance performance. Parents appreciated the efforts of the hardworking staff. The result was declared and given to each student. At the end of the programme, headmistress thanked all the guests and also blessed the students for their bright future.

Mathematics Olympiad

Sanjit Arora, student of Class I, MGN Public School, Kapurthala, has made the proud by winning the first place in International Mathematics Olympiad. Sanjit also secured the first position in science and English Olympiad. School principal Parwinder Kaur Walia congratulated the winning student and his parents. She encouraged him to participate in such competitions. These competitions contribute in enhancing confidence and knowledge of the students.

Lecture on sterilisation

Lyallpur Khalsa College Technical Campus under the Department of Paramedical Sciences organised a guest lecture on the pivotal topics of sterilisation and disinfection. The event orchestrated with by the dedicated efforts of Kuljeet Kaur, coordinator of the event, and Amandeep Paul, HoD, Department of Paramedical Sciences, witnessed the presence of Dr Malkeet Singh, director of quality management and research at Alliance Formulations, Jharmajri, Baddi (HP). With over two decades of experience in the field of medical microbiology and hospital infection control, Dr Malkeet Singh has been instrumental in revolutionising healthcare practices in India. Dr Deol emphasised the significance of Dr Singh’s expertise in fostering advancements in sterilisation and disinfection practices, reflecting the college’s commitment to academic excellence and industry-relevant learning. Dr Singh captivated the audience with his profound insights, shedding light on the latest advancements, best practices, and challenges in sterilisation and disinfection.

Guru Nanak varsity declares result

Guru Nanak Dev University (GNDU) declared the results for BSc Fashion Designing semester V. Students of PCM SD College for Women carved a niche for themselves with their top notch performance. Simran Kunjal stood first in college with 456/500 marks (91.20%). Divanshi bagged the second position in college by scoring 445/500 marks (89%) and Manpreet made it to the third place in college with 444/500 marks (88.8%). Their remarkable achievements reflect the institution’s commitment to excellence and serve as an inspiration to their peers.

Internship drive by Apeejay College

The PG Department of Commerce, Apeejay College of Fine Arts, organised an internship drive in collaboration with Amrit Malwa Capital Limited for the students of BCom and BBA. Principal Neerja Dhingra said the internship drive would increase the confidence of students and also help in expanding knowledge of their field. She added that when students work through this internship, they learn the practical aspects of their subject like accounting. Also, the students understand the concepts of finance, human resources, loans, e-filing in detail. Amrit Malwa Capital Limited is owned by Gurusahaj Gill, an alumnus of Apeejay College.

