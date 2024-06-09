Campus notes: Sports trials organised

Jalandhar: Lyallpur Khalsa College held a three-day sports trial at the college to select players for the session 2024-25. Principal Dr Jaspal Singh attended these sports trials. He told the students as true sportspersons if they dedicate themselves to sports and perform for the college, the college will provide them every possible facility. He said on the first, second and third day of the trials, as many as 450 students participated for various sports. He said those selected in these trials will be provided opportunities to participate in inter-college, inter-varsity, national and international level competitions. Manjinder Singh, international athlete and Varundeep, international footballer were also present on the occasion.
Saplings planted
The NCC unit of Hans Raj Mahila Maha Vidyalaya under the aegis of 2 PB(G) BN NCC Jalandhar and Commanding Officer Col MS Sachdev celebrated World Environment Day. On this occasion, Maj Amanpreet Kaur along with NCC staff from 2 PB (G) BN and 75 cadets from different institutions of Jalandhar planted around 100 saplings on the campus. Maj Amanpreet Kaur briefed the cadets about environmental issues and apprised them of different measures for protecting the environment. Each cadet was encouraged to plant at least one sapling at their residence and observe its growth. Principal Ajay Sareen appreciated the efforts of the NCC unit, saying the institution has always encouraged green initiatives and educated students to ‘say no to plastics’. On the occasion, Lt Sonia Mahindru, ANO, Army Wing, was also present.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Rammohan Naidu, Lalan Singh, Jayant Chaudhry, Jitan Manjhi likely to be Cabinet ministers
Phone calls made to the ministerial hopefuls
Rajnath Singh, Amit Shah likely to be retained; ML Khattar, Bommai sounded
Among the former ministers likely to be retained are Nirmala...
Prime Minister-designate Narendra Modi pays tribute at Mahatma Gandhi memorial ahead of swearing-in this evening
Modi is set to begin his third straight term as prime minist...
Maldivian President Muizzu arrives in Delhi to attend Modi’s oath-taking ceremony
It is Muizzu’s first visit to India after he became the isla...
Heavy security in place for Modi's swearing-in ceremony
A multi-layer security arrangement involving five companies ...