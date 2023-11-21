Campus notes: The Gurukul School

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar: The 14th annual function of The Gurukul School was celebrated at Desh Bhagat Yaadgar Hall. The chief guest of the function was IAS officer Babita Kler. She was welcomed by school president NK Handa, director Sushma Handa, principal Radha Gakhar and vice-principal Neetu Saini. The theme of the cultural programme was ‘Bharat Bhagya Vidhaata’ and the students presented this theme through music, dance and drama. Kindergarten kids enthralled everyone with welcome dance, Love You Zindagi and Mom Dad Dance. The students of primary and senior wing mesmerised everyone with Ganesh vandana, aarambh hai prachanda, garba, Krishna rasleela, Bandeya Re Bandeya, giddha and bhangra. Meritorious students were honoured with trophies and certificates.

CJS Public School

Vegetables printing activity was organised at the CJS Public School campus. Students did vegetables impression with multiple colours. The students dipped their vegetables in various colourful paints and imprinted them on A4 size sheets. Chairperson Neena Mittal and principal Ravi Suta were also present. They told them about the importance of eating healthy fruits and vegetables.

Lyallpur Khalsa College Campus

The HR Club in association with the Literacy Club of the School of Management of Lyallpur Khalsa College Technical Campus organised two departmental events for the overall grooming of the students. In the business quiz, three rounds were conducted such as logo identification, personality identification and business round. Students from MBA, BBA and BCom participated in the activity. Declamation activity was also organised to boost the level of confidence and to improve the communication level of students and they were provided with different advanced business related topics for the declamation. MBA first year students (Sachin, Vishal, Varun and Jasmin) were the winners in business quiz , MBA final year students (Jagdeep, Anika, Harleen, Chetna) were the first runners-up and BBA final year students (Priyanka, Supriya, Akanksha, Akashdeep) were the second runners up. For declamation, Kashish got the first position, Parul and Amanat jointly got the second position and Sadhvi and Adarsh got the third position.

PCM SD College for Women

The PG Department of Computer Science and IT of PCM SD College for Women held ‘Internal Hackathon Event 2023’. It was organised for the students to familiarise them with the process of generating software solutions to real-world problems and discovering hacks to implement it. The competition was aimed to provide an open platform for students to express their views to introduce new techniques, standards, or personal programming styles to progress on projects. Six teams actively participated in the event. Two problem statements were presented by the students under the theme ’Student Innovation’ namely Travel and Tourism and Fitness and Sports. Judges of the event Shivani Sharma, Annie Ahuja, and Sapna Thakur evaluated students on their insight and understanding of their topic selection, clarity, creativity, technical complexity, commercial viability, social impact, etc. Principal Pooja Prashar appreciated the efforts of the department.

Kanya Maha Vidyalaya

An open air gymnasium was inaugurated on the campus of Kanya Maha Vidyalaya. Chander Mohan, president, Arya Shiksha Mandal, Dr Sushma Chopra, secretary, KMV managing committee, principal Atima Sharma Dwivedi and members of KMV managing committee expressed enthusiasm about the new facility. The gym is designed to encourage students to incorporate physical activity into their daily routine, promoting not just fitness but overall well-being. Principal Dwivedi averred that this gym is equipped with a range of exercise machines suitable for various fitness levels, ensuring inclusivity for all students. Its strategic location on campus allows students to enjoy the benefits of fresh air and natural surroundings while engaging in physical activities. She lauded the efforts of Dr Davinder, head, Department of Physical Education, for the initiative.

DAV College

Lajpat Rai library of DAV College organised a book fair to connect the students with books. Principal Rajesh Kumar said that a book is the best companion of a human being. The exhibition was inaugurated by principal Rajesh Kumar, college library head Naveen Saini and librarian Shweta. Books on all subjects were available. Heads of various departments recommended several books for the library.

Hans Raj Mahila Maha Vidyalaya

The Legal Literacy Club and Past Perfect Club of Hans Raj Mahila Maha Vidyalaya organised a declamation contest under the guidance of principal Ajay Sareen. The conveners of the event were Alka and Protima. The topic of the contest was “Meri Maati Mera Desh”. The students participated in the event with full enthusiasm. First prize was won by Janhvi, second by Aanchal and the third prize was won by Mehak. Janhvi and Rhythm won the consolation prize. Principal Sareen said that such competitions help in overall development of the students.

CT Public School

CT Public School achieved a milestone by offering funding opportunities exceeding Rs 1 crore to budding young entrepreneurs. Inspired by the success of “Shark Tank India” and the triumphant Big Fish Pool Season 1 organised by CT University in Ludhiana, this initiative underscores CT Group’s dedication to nurturing an entrepreneurial spirit among young minds. The event featured the top 25 pitch decks from Punjab, selected from a pool of over 100 entries. These young innovators presented their ideas to a panel of distinguished Angel Investors and Venture Capitalists, including Rupinder Maliya, founder director of Vision Upgraded, Munish Jindal, founder of LUCR8 Ventures, Navdeep Singh, deputy CEO, DBEE Jalandhar, and Dr Ati Priye, director of CT University, mentor of change Niti Aayog, Government of India, and business blaster.