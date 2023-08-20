Campus notes: Velocity Fest at kmv school

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar: Sanskriti KMV School inaugurated its two-day subject-integrated exhibition, 'Velocity Fest,' in the presence of Chander Mohan, president of the Arya Shiksha Mandal. The event witnessed the enthusiastic participation of over 250 students spanning grades VI to XII, who presented a diverse array of 140 operational and static models. Some models stood out of the 'Velocity Fest' - Planetarium, Jurassic Park, Vacuum Cleaner, Mass Calculating School Bag, Lunar Missions, Probability, Sports and Myths, Indus Valley Civilization. Idea oration, presentation, model structuring and the team work, all were rated high rank in his address. Rachna Monga, Principal, appreciated the efforts of the students.

Teej festival celebrated

Lyallpur Khalsa College Technical Campus celebrated the Teej festival with great zeal and enthusiasm. Staff and students attired in traditional Punjabi attire took swings and danced merrily giddha and bhangra. Various competitions were organised for students. Folk songs were sung to depict the rich cultural heritage of Punjab to apprise about kheer and maal poore to realise and acquaint about the rich splendour of Punjab. Sukhbir Singh Chatha (Director) remarked that the rich cultural heritage is the pride of everyone. Harjot Kaur was awarded with Title of Shingar Punjab Di and Raskirat Kaur was awarded with title of Sunakhi Mutiyar.

Over 300 examined at Eye camp

A triumphant collaboration between CT Group of Institutions and Rotary Club Jalandhar Helping Hands culminated in the execution of a trans-formative three-day eye camp at CT Medicare Complex. Held from August 11 to August 13, this initiative provided a vital platform for free eye check-ups and surgeries, significantly impacting the lives of numerous individuals. The visionary endeavor, steered by the proficient guidance of Dr. Piyush Sood, Ophthalmologist, Director at National Eye Care Hospital, proved to be an exceptional achievement. Over three days, the camp facilitated comprehensive eye examinations for over 300 patients, while more than 40 individuals underwent essential surgical procedures to restore and enhance their eye health.

Anti-Ragging Week at apeejay college

The Anti-Ragging Cell of Apeejay College of Fine Arts, Jalandhar, observed Anti Ragging Week from August under the joint aegis of World Grants Commission and Guru Nanak Dev University, Amritsar. In Anti Ragging Week, various activities were organised for all the students of the college to make them aware of the cons of ragging and never to practice it. Principal Dr Neerja Dhingra said that it is very important to make students aware of ragging because it has drastic consequences on both students and the educational institutions. The slogan-writing, poster-making, essay writing and logo designing competitions were also organized.