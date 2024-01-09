 Campus notes: Workshop on stress management : The Tribune India

Teachers during the workshop on stress management in Amritsar.



Tribune News Service

A workshop on stress management was organised by the CBSE Centre for Excellence at DAV Public School, Lawrence Road, for the teachers. A total of 60 teachers attended the daylong workshop. The resource persons were Dapinder Kaur, Principal, Sri Guru Harkrishan Public School, Majitha bypass and Vimmi Sethi, former PGT English, Amritsar. Principal Dr Pallavi Sethi, underlined the importance and need for stress management in the day-to-day handling of students by teachers. The workshop began with a session where the resource persons skillfully encouraged active participation from the educators by fostering discussions and encouraging them to introspect about their own experiences. They underlined the importance of self-awareness in managing stress, highlighting how recognising and understanding one’s emotions and feelings are pivotal in effectively addressing and coping with stressors.

Educational Workshop

Jalandhar: Under the able guidance of associate NCC officer Capt Priya Mahajan, NCC unit of PCM SD College for Women, collaborated with Manav Sahyog Society in organising a transformative educational workshop. This initiative brought together 40 dedicated NCC cadets and BA BEd students for a seven-day workshop in Saaksharta schools running under aegis of Manav Sehyog Society at Mool Raj Sewa Sansthan Ashram on Ladowali Road, Preet Nagar, and Gandhi Camp in Gopal Nagar. The workshop focussed on imparting essential life skills to underprivileged children attending Saaksharta schools in the evening. President Naresh Budhia and principal Pooja Prashar expressed their commitment, stating that this collaboration would enrich the lives of underprivileged children and provide the college students with a meaningful and transformative learning. Ramanjit Talwar, Sonia Sharma and Jaswinder Kaur also actively participated in the workshop.

Innovation Ambassador

Faculty members of DAV College Rajeev Puri, Vishal Sharma, Manav Aggarwal, Dinesh Arora and Punit Puri have passed the IIC Innovation Ambassador programme by attending online classes and giving ambassador programme exams. Principal Rajesh Kumar congratulated the members who have become Innovation Ambassadors and wished them success for future activities. IICs at institutes are envisioned an instrumental role to drive innovation and startup ecosystem at campus while connecting with ecosystem enablers at regional and national level. For this, the role of faculty being a member of IIC is very important to play as a mentor or guide young minds in their pursuit of innovation and entrepreneurship and equally crucial for mentors to have the adequate mentoring skills.

Botanical Garden at KMV

Kanya Maha Vidyalaya has established a well-developed botanical garden at the college campus. The main aim of this garden is to make the students learn about the various types of plant varieties like medicinal plants, ornamental plants, herbs, shrubs etc. while enjoying the beauty of botanical garden. The garden also houses a beautiful lotus pond, where the students can gather information about the importance of lotus plants and protozoan. The garden also has a collection of succulent plants and herb garden. All the plants are accurately labelled and the records are kept for the study of plant taxonomy. Principal Atima Sharma Dwivedi averred that the garden will be beneficial for the students as plant’s growth habit, size and behaviour can be studied practically.

NSS camp at Dinanagar College

Amritsar: SSM College, Dinanagar, organised a havan on the inaugural day of its seven-day NSS camp. Addressing the volunteers, Dr RK Tuli laid emphasis upon the importance of community service in a person’s life. As a responsible human being and citizen, it is of utmost importance to be socially conscientious in this world, he said, and lauded the endeavours of the unit members to give back to society. NSS Programme Officer Sushma Devi said that community service has the power to empower others. She further added that these kinds of humanitarian efforts in the form of donations and kindness permeate the spirit of humanity and bring people together. Dr Rajan gave a vote of thanks for organising the seven-day camp.

