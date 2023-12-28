Campus notesz: 7-day NSS camp ends

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar: A valedictory session of a seven-day NSS camp was held at Hans Raj Mahila Maha Vidyalaya. A certificate and prize distribution function was organised on the occasion. Amandeep Singh, Head of the Department of Physical Education, Guru Nanak Dev University, and Director of Youth Welfare was the chief guest on the occasion. Sarpanch Balwinder Kaur of Gillan village was the guest of honour. Amandeep lauded students for the social work carried out by them.

Seminar on financial literacy

State Public School, Jalandhar Cantt, organised a seminar for its teachers on “Financial literacy in collaboration with SEBI”. The school gave an opportunity to add to the skills of mentors through the workshop. Nagesh from CBSE and Vijay Raman from Kotak Mahindra were the resource persons. Their presentations were a good learning experience for the participants.

Youth training workshop

Lyallpur Khalsa College organised a state-level youth training workshop for NSS volunteers under the Department of Youth Services, Punjab, at Chandigarh. College principal Jaspal Singh welcomed the attendees and asked them to utilise the learnt skills properly. He motivated them to start their own business ventures as per their skills. Chief programme officer Satpal Singh said the volunteers were taught the art of self-earning, entrepreneurship skills, cyber crime prevention, leadership skills and adventure travelling.

Credit-based evaluation

Kanya Maha Vidyalaya principal Prof Atima Sharma Dwivedi said the institute has an autonomous system of conducting examination which is student-friendly along with other benefits. Prof Dwivedi averred that KMV has introduced Continuous Assessment (CA) in all programmes under Continuous Evaluation System (CES) and Credit Based Continuous Evaluation Grading System (CBCEGS). The CBCEGS was introduced in session 2018-19 for vocational programmes. Now, all postgraduate degree programmes and postgraduate diploma programmes have also been registered for CBCEGS.

Faculty Development Programme

PCM SD College for Women organised a five-day faculty development programme (FDP) from December 18 to 22. The FDP, themed “Achieving physical and mental wellness”, was tailored for the non-teaching staff of the institution. The objective of the initiative was to equip non-teaching staff members with an understanding of physical fitness and mental well-being. The FDP aimed to empower participants with tools to effectively manage stress, cultivate knowledge of a balanced diet, embrace yoga practices, instil hygiene awareness and adopt healthy habits.

PU Inter-College Karate Championship

Hoshiarpur: Trainees of Jagmohan’s Institute of Traditional Karate (JITK) brought laurels at the Panjab University Inter-College Karate Championship and won two gold, four silver and three bronze medals. Institute chairperson Neeti Jagmohan Vij said the trainees were trained by renowned karate instructor Sensei Jagmohan Vij. These winners were honoured in Hoshiarpur on Wednesday. Aarti Kumari of DAV College, Hoshiarpur, won one gold and one bronze medal; Aaditya Bakshi, an LLB student at Sarva Nand Giri Regional Centre of PU won two silver medals; Divyanshi Joshi, student of Government College, Hoshiarpur, won gold and silver medals and Manisha Kumari of the same college won a silver medal. /oc

