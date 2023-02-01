Canada-returned youth dies of asphyxiation in Dalhousie

Jalandhar, January 31
A 25-year-old youth, who returned from Canada recently, allegedly died of asphyxiation in a hotel in Dalhousie on Tuesday, while one of his friends is said to be critical.
The deceased, Harminder Pal Singh, son of Kulwinder Singh, who owns a furniture showroom here near Nakodar Chowk. As per information available, Harminder along with his three or four friends had gone to Dalhousie on a vacation. He had returned from Canada around 10 days back for the first time in the last four years. He had recently got Permanent Residence status there. Sources close to the deceased family said, he was absolutely fine on Monday night. He along with his friend went to sleep with a burning ‘angithi’ inside the room to beat the cold. “It seems he inhaled the smoke, and died of asphyxiation. His friend is critical and undergoing treatment,” they added.
The information about his death reached his house on Tuesday. His family members had reached Dalhousie to bring the body back.
