Cancel FIRs, challans: Tipper owners

Mukerian (Hoshiarpur), Aug 25
Members of the Tipper Union stage a protest in their vehicles, riding half-naked at the Cholang Toll Plaza today.
Punjab Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Committee district president Paramjit Singh Bhulla also supported the union. After reaching Mukerian, they handed over a demand letter addressed to the CM through Tehsildar Arvind Salwan.
Sandeep Singh Sunny, Mukerian union president, said till the mining policy was not implemented by the state government, work should continue as before and tipper owners and drivers should not be harassed.
He said all challans of tippers and the FIRs on drivers and owners should be cancelled. He alleged in Himachal and Punjab, illegal collection was being done by stopping tippers at night. Issuing of challans should be stopped immediately. Protesters warned if action was taken on tippers, they would begin a struggle against it. Jalandhar, Tanda, Dasuya, tipper unions also participated in the protest.
