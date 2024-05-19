Candidates dance, play games to woo voters

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, May 18

Trying to outdo one another by flaunting their agility and sporty look, candidates of various political parties most of whom are middle-aged have been engaging themselves in various fitness activities in the ongoing elections.

While former Punjab Chief Minister and Congress candidate Charanjit Singh Channi today performed bhangra and played badminton at Jullundur Gymkhana Club, his BJP rival Sushil Rinku is often seen posting pictures from a gym and boxing rinks. Channi is also slated to play hockey with the star players of the game in the grounds of Lyallpur Khalsa College.

It being a weekend, they all took time from their aggressive campaigning to spend the day in the city and put up some off beat photographs of the same on the social media. Rinku maintains, "I have been a state-level champion of boxing at the college level. I continue practising it to stay fit".

Pawan Tinu, who is regular with his morning walks in public parks with the residents of various colonies, on Saturday got himself clicked as he had a stoppage at a stall of sugarcane juice. Holding a sugarcane stick in his hand, he even tried to chew it to taste its raw sweetness. Likewise, Rinku had recently visited a gaushala and offered them all green fodder as a part of his morning ritual. BSP leader Balwinder Kumar has been posting his pictures riding tractor through the city to don a more sporty look and appear connected with the rural masses.

