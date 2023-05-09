Candidates on the ground, as every vote counts

Jalandhar, May 8
Months of fierce canvassing to attract voters ahead of the Lok Sabh byelection on May 10 finally ended today in the district. However, bypoll candidates Sushil Kumar Rinku, Inder Iqbal Singh Atwal, Sukhwinder Kumar Sukhi, and Karamjit Kaur Chaudhary continue to interact and meet people as now it is over to the voters to decide their fate.
Until today, the city was abuzz with high-pitch publicity events of different political parties. Even though the poll din has ended and roadshows and rallies are over, parties can still organise door-to-door campaigns and interact with the electorate.
The senior and local leaderships of the parties have throughout maintained a direct contact with voters. Until today evening, parties made a good use of autorickshaws to make announcements, and pamphlets, and party flags to make their presence felt. They even brought in workers from other districts to give a fillip to their respective campaigns.
In the run up to the last days of the canvassing, announcements and songs eulogising candidates reverberated every nook and corner of the district. The last day i.e., Monday saw pamphlets being thrown in the residences of the voters.
As per the instructions of the Election Commission, public meetings of more than five persons will be restricted for 48 hours from 6 pm on May 8 till the conclusion of voting on May 10.
Several poster complaints
- The complaint cell set up for the election has been receiving several complaints regarding alleged illegal party posters which have been installed at various places in the city.
- Tehbazari Wing officials of the Municipal Corporation said they were flooded with complaints and every day they were removing around 100 posters from the city
